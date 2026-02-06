Blue Jays icon Buck Martinez retires

A familiar voice will be missing when the 2026 Toronto Blue Jays season begins.

Legendary announcer Buck Martinez announced his retirement from the booth on Friday after a career spanning over four decades.

“After the World Series, my wife Arlene and I had plenty of time to think about the past and look forward to the future. After many heartfelt conversations, we both decided it was time for me to step out of the booth and enjoy the years ahead,” Martinez said in a press release.

Martinez, the 77-year-old from Redding, Calif., first joined the Blue Jays organization in a trade during the 1981 season. He spent six seasons with the club as a catcher before retiring in 1986 after a 17-year MLB career.

One year later, he joined the Blue Jays television broadcast as a colour commentator, beginning the first of two stints in between a role as the team’s manager from 2001-2002.

Martinez worked as both a play-by-play announcer and colour commentator throughout his time in the booth. His final call will stand as Game 7 of the 2025 World Series.

“Buck Martinez is a legend in baseball,” Sportsnet president Greg Sansone said in the statement. “His voice is synonymous with summer, and his passion for the sport and dedication to his craft are unrivaled. It has been the highest honour for all of us who have had the pleasure to work with him.”

Martinez called more than 4,000 Blue Jays games in total, but he said “only one other outcome could have topped” his final season. The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Blue Jays 5-4 in 11 innings in Game 7 in November.

The game marked the most-watched English-language broadcast on record in Canada outside of the 2010 Winter Olympics.

“It has been a fantastic journey with Sportsnet, the Blue Jays and the wonderful Blue Jays fans all over the world. Thank you all for embracing me and welcoming my family and me in a way that has made us feel like we are part of yours,” Martinez said.

“I look forward to continuing to root for the Blue Jays along with you, and you’ll always be in my heart.”

Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro called Martinez “one of the most prominent” faces in franchise history.

“Buck has connected generations of fans with his passion, insight, and unparalleled storytelling. His legacy extends far beyond the microphone, and he will always hold a special place in the hearts of Canadian baseball fans,” Shapiro said in a statement.

Dan Shulman, who called every game of the Blue Jays’ post-season run alongside Martinez, first began working with him in 1995.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better broadcast partner. No one worked harder, no one cared more. He’s one of the most significant figures in Blue Jays history, and someone who has meant the world to everyone he worked with at Sportsnet, both as a colleague, and even more importantly, as a great friend,” Shulman said.

The Blue Jays will celebrate their 50th season throughout 2026. Opening day is slated for March 27 against the Athletics at Rogers Centre.

“I had hoped to be part of the 50th year of the Toronto Blue Jays,” Martinez said, “but it’s time to pass the torch.”