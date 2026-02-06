Multiple schools investigated as police warn of online network targeting kids

A man uses a laptop in Toronto in this Sunday, Oct. 9, 2023, photo illustration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By Denio Lourenco

Posted February 6, 2026 10:44 am.

Last Updated February 6, 2026 11:08 am.

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says it is investigating multiple schools in the area after repeated incidents of child exploitation in recent weeks.

According to authorities, there is an emerging threat involving coordinated groups known as “The Com,” which police say is short for “The Community.”

Investigators believe the network is made up of online predators who use grooming, manipulation, coercion and intimidation to “exploit young people.”

“Offenders often build trust, create secrecy through fear or shame, and pressure victims into harmful or violent activities, which has led to criminality in certain instances,” DRPS wrote in a press release issued on Friday.

The predators are accused of targeting children as young as 8 years old across popular online platforms, including Discord, Telegram, Snapchat, Roblox, Minecraft, Twitch and Steam.

The suspects are accused of using tactics which include building trust through friendship or romantic attention. Sometimes the suspects also use manipulation through fear, guilt or intimidation.

The victims are then coerced into harmful or unsafe activities, which include:

  • Sharing inappropriate and exploitative images or videos 
  • Engaging in self-harm or harm toward others or animals 
  • Displaying concerning usernames, symbols, or messages
  • Coercing children to participate in crimes – such as hoax 9‑1‑1 calls (swatting), online attacks, or sharing harmful content – often without realizing the seriousness of what they’re being manipulated into.

Investigators believe the suspects are forcing compliance through threats such as exposing private information, doxing, or swatting. 

“DRPS has recently responded to a number of incidents in the community that are believed to be linked to this online predatory group,” police added.

Parents are asked to be vigilant and look out for concerning behaviours, such as withdrawal, secrecy, mood changes, or declining academic performance.

Other concerning behaviours may include the use of encrypted messaging apps, increased or secretive use of phones or electronic devices and an interest in extreme or harmful online ideologies.

“You can help protect your child by talking to them about the risks of sharing personal information or images online,” DRPS wrote. “Ask direct, non-judgmental questions about the platforms they use and the individuals they interact with.”

“Ensure you have access to your child’s online platforms and regularly review their activity,” authorities added. “Pay close attention to platforms with chat or group features.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 16, dead after shooting in Scarborough Tim Hortons: police

Toronto police say a 16-year-old boy who was shot inside a Tim Hortons in Scarborough late Thursday afternoon has died in hospital. Officers were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Bellamy Road...

32m ago

Metrolinx CEO apologizes for lengthy service disruptions following Monday's train derailment

Metrolinx President and CEO Michael Lindsay apologized on Friday after riders endured a difficult week of service disruptions following Monday's GO train derailment. CityNews reporter Mark McAllister...

2m ago

Toronto's Eglinton Crosstown LRT opening this weekend after 15-year 'nightmare'

TORONTO — A long-delayed Toronto light rail line is finally set to open Sunday and while Premier Doug Ford describes the process getting to that point as a "nightmare," he also says it's time to move...

3m ago

Strong winds, blowing snow prompt special weather statement in Toronto

Environment Canada says strong winds and blowing snow is possible Friday afternoon prompting the national weather agency to issue a special weather statement for Toronto and nearby cities. Federal meteorologists...

6h ago

Top Stories

Boy, 16, dead after shooting in Scarborough Tim Hortons: police

Toronto police say a 16-year-old boy who was shot inside a Tim Hortons in Scarborough late Thursday afternoon has died in hospital. Officers were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Bellamy Road...

32m ago

Metrolinx CEO apologizes for lengthy service disruptions following Monday's train derailment

Metrolinx President and CEO Michael Lindsay apologized on Friday after riders endured a difficult week of service disruptions following Monday's GO train derailment. CityNews reporter Mark McAllister...

2m ago

Toronto's Eglinton Crosstown LRT opening this weekend after 15-year 'nightmare'

TORONTO — A long-delayed Toronto light rail line is finally set to open Sunday and while Premier Doug Ford describes the process getting to that point as a "nightmare," he also says it's time to move...

3m ago

Strong winds, blowing snow prompt special weather statement in Toronto

Environment Canada says strong winds and blowing snow is possible Friday afternoon prompting the national weather agency to issue a special weather statement for Toronto and nearby cities. Federal meteorologists...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

1:42
Ont. Premier Ford says he won't 'waste time' on inquiry into Eglinton LRT

Ahead of the phased opening of the long-awaited Eglinton Crosstown LRT, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he won't 'waste time' on an inquiry into why the light rail was overdue and overbudget.

1h ago

0:56
Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez announces retirement

Legendary Blue Jays broadcaster and former Jays catcher, Buck Martinez has announced he will be retiring after four decades in the stadium booth.

1h ago

3:08
Light snow tomorrow, with frigid cold and strong winds on the way

Another taste of winter weather is on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:23
Historical plaque to commemorate infamous 1981 bathhouse raids in Toronto

45 years after police raided 4 gay bathhouses, setting off days of protests, the city will erect a plaque to commemorate the event. As Alan Carter reports, trusts between the police and the community remains fragile decades after the raids.

17h ago

2:10
Full GO train service set to resume Saturday: Metrolinx

After nearly a week of delays and cancellations, Metrolinx says full GO train service should resume on Saturday. Erica Natividad with the difficulty getting answers from the agency after a train derailed on Monday.

16h ago

More Videos