The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says it is investigating multiple schools in the area after repeated incidents of child exploitation in recent weeks.

According to authorities, there is an emerging threat involving coordinated groups known as “The Com,” which police say is short for “The Community.”

Investigators believe the network is made up of online predators who use grooming, manipulation, coercion and intimidation to “exploit young people.”

“Offenders often build trust, create secrecy through fear or shame, and pressure victims into harmful or violent activities, which has led to criminality in certain instances,” DRPS wrote in a press release issued on Friday.

The predators are accused of targeting children as young as 8 years old across popular online platforms, including Discord, Telegram, Snapchat, Roblox, Minecraft, Twitch and Steam.

The suspects are accused of using tactics which include building trust through friendship or romantic attention. Sometimes the suspects also use manipulation through fear, guilt or intimidation.

The victims are then coerced into harmful or unsafe activities, which include:

Sharing inappropriate and exploitative images or videos

Engaging in self-harm or harm toward others or animals

Displaying concerning usernames, symbols, or messages

Coercing children to participate in crimes – such as hoax 9‑1‑1 calls (swatting), online attacks, or sharing harmful content – often without realizing the seriousness of what they’re being manipulated into.

Investigators believe the suspects are forcing compliance through threats such as exposing private information, doxing, or swatting.

“DRPS has recently responded to a number of incidents in the community that are believed to be linked to this online predatory group,” police added.

Parents are asked to be vigilant and look out for concerning behaviours, such as withdrawal, secrecy, mood changes, or declining academic performance.

Other concerning behaviours may include the use of encrypted messaging apps, increased or secretive use of phones or electronic devices and an interest in extreme or harmful online ideologies.

“You can help protect your child by talking to them about the risks of sharing personal information or images online,” DRPS wrote. “Ask direct, non-judgmental questions about the platforms they use and the individuals they interact with.”

“Ensure you have access to your child’s online platforms and regularly review their activity,” authorities added. “Pay close attention to platforms with chat or group features.”