Ontario Liberals announce date to select new leader, kicking off race

Ontario Liberal Bonnie Crombie speaks after winning 57 per cent of the votes in a leadership review vote at the Ontario Liberal Party annual general meeting on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 7, 2026 3:32 pm.

Last Updated February 7, 2026 4:10 pm.

TORONTO — The Ontario Liberal Party says it will select a new leader on Nov. 21, an announcement that kicks off its third leadership race since 2020.

Several politicians, both provincially and federally, have been weighing bids and assembling teams in the background but have been waiting for the date and rules of the upcoming leadership race before making any official announcements.

Party president Kathryn McGarry said in a statement that the race is an opportunity for the party to build momentum and bring Liberals together

The winner of the leadership contest will replace Bonnie Crombie, who officially resigned earlier this year following lukewarm support in a vote at the party’s annual general meeting in the fall.

Crombie led the provincial Liberals back to official party status and increased their seat count in last year’s snap election, but she failed to win her own seat and the party did not form the Official Opposition despite receiving nearly 600,000 more votes than the NDP.

Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith, who finished second to Crombie in the 2023 leadership race, has strongly suggested he will give it another go, and has said he will seek the provincial party’s nomination for an upcoming byelection in the Toronto riding of Scarborough Southwest.

Ontario Liberal caucus members Lee Fairclough, Adil Shamji and Rob Cerjanec have also said they are seriously considering jumping into the leadership race when it is called.

Former Liberal party president Mike Crawley is said to be weighing a run, as is housing advocate Eric Lombardi.

Ontario Liberal leader hopefuls have until July 31 at 5 p.m. to submit their nomination papers.

Party members will cast their votes electronically between Nov. 9 and Nov. 20 using a ranked ballot system.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2026.

The Canadian Press

