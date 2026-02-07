Police seek man who allegedly made threats against TTC employee

Toronto police are looking to identify a man accused of threatening a TTC employee.

Investigators say the man boarded a streetcar in the Bathurst Street and College Street area on November 10, 2025.

A TTC employee who was conducting a fare inspection aboard the streetcar approached the man and spoke to him.

“The suspect made utterances of a threatening nature in regards to a previous incident with another TTC employee,” police said in a statement.

The man is described as being in his mid-50s, five-feet-10 with a heavy build and short facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.