Police seek man who allegedly made threats against TTC employee

Photos of a suspect wanted by Toronto police after threats were allegedly made against a TTC employee last November. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted February 7, 2026 7:29 am.

Toronto police are looking to identify a man accused of threatening a TTC employee.

Investigators say the man boarded a streetcar in the Bathurst Street and College Street area on November 10, 2025.

A TTC employee who was conducting a fare inspection aboard the streetcar approached the man and spoke to him.

“The suspect made utterances of a threatening nature in regards to a previous incident with another TTC employee,” police said in a statement.

The man is described as being in his mid-50s, five-feet-10 with a heavy build and short facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Changes in Ontario’s requirement to practice nursing leaves internationally educated nurses reeling

Holding a pen, a yellow sticky note and books with her hands, Adona Agcaoili watches her laptop screen intently, while attending a review session for an exam designed to test a nursing applicant’s...

59m ago

Environment Canada warns 'very cold' wind chills expected for Toronto

Environment Canada says prolonged periods of extreme cold are expected this weekend in Toronto and much of southern Ontario. The national weather agency issued a yellow warning for Toronto and the GTA,...

1h ago

Man facing a dozen charges in connection with U of T arson investigation

A 42-year-old man is facing a dozen charges in connection with an arson investigation at the University of Toronto. Toronto police allege that on January 14, between 2:40 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., a man entered...

42m ago

Epstein revelations have toppled top figures in Europe while US fallout is more muted

LONDON (AP) — A prince, an ambassador, senior diplomats, top politicians. All brought down by the Jeffrey Epstein files. And all in Europe, rather than the United States. The huge trove...

2h ago

Top Stories

Changes in Ontario’s requirement to practice nursing leaves internationally educated nurses reeling

Holding a pen, a yellow sticky note and books with her hands, Adona Agcaoili watches her laptop screen intently, while attending a review session for an exam designed to test a nursing applicant’s...

59m ago

Environment Canada warns 'very cold' wind chills expected for Toronto

Environment Canada says prolonged periods of extreme cold are expected this weekend in Toronto and much of southern Ontario. The national weather agency issued a yellow warning for Toronto and the GTA,...

1h ago

Man facing a dozen charges in connection with U of T arson investigation

A 42-year-old man is facing a dozen charges in connection with an arson investigation at the University of Toronto. Toronto police allege that on January 14, between 2:40 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., a man entered...

42m ago

Epstein revelations have toppled top figures in Europe while US fallout is more muted

LONDON (AP) — A prince, an ambassador, senior diplomats, top politicians. All brought down by the Jeffrey Epstein files. And all in Europe, rather than the United States. The huge trove...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
Frigid temperatures expected throughout the weekend

Toronto will see extreme cold and dangerous wind chills during the weekend. Mild temperatures are set to move in next week.

15h ago

2:04
16-year-old killed in Scarborough shooting

Toronto police investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed inside a Tim Hortons in Scarborough late Thursday afternoon. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

15h ago

2:53
Residents shocked to learn alleged police link to neighbourhood shootings

Residents rocked by on-going shootings are reacting to the alleged police connection behind gun violence in their neighbourhood. Shauna Hunt reports from Vaughan

16h ago

2:38
Metrolinx CEO apologizes for GO train disruptions

Four days after a derailed train triggered a nearly week-long GO train service disruption, the head of Metrolinx is apologizing to passengers. Erica Natividad with the criticism over a lack of accountability.

16h ago

0:45
Three Peel police officers suspended in relation to Toronto corruption probe

Three Peel Regional Police officers have been suspended pending further investigation by York Regional Police on Project South, which has already led to the arrest of seven Toronto police officers.

20h ago

More Videos