Seahawks ride ‘Dark Side’ defence to Super Bowl title, pound Patriots 29-13

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Tyrice Knight #48 of the Seattle Seahawks, Julian Love #20 of the Seattle Seahawks, Patrick O'Connell #52 of the Seattle Seahawks, Drake Thomas #42 of the Seattle Seahawks, Nick Emmanwori #3 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrate after an interception during the second half of Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium against the New England Patriots on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images) 2026 Kathryn Riley

By Denio Lourenco

Posted February 8, 2026 10:27 pm.

Last Updated February 8, 2026 10:33 pm.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Defence won this championship.

Devon Witherspoon, Derick Hall, Byron Murphy and the rest of Mike Macdonald’s ferocious unit pummeled Drake Maye, and the Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots 29-13 on Sunday to win the franchise’s second Super Bowl.

Sam Darnold threw a touchdown pass to AJ Barner, Kenneth Walker III ran for 135 yards, and Jason Myers made all five of his field-goal tries.

Uchenna Nwosu punctuated a punishing defensive performance by snagging Maye’s pass in the air after Witherspoon hit his arm and ran it back 45 yards for a pick-6.

Seattle’s “Dark Side” defence helped Darnold become the first quarterback in the 2018 draft class to win a Super Bowl, ahead of Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson.

Labelled a bust, dumped by two teams and considered expendable by two others, Darnold proved his doubters wrong while helping the Seahawks go 17-3.

After leading the NFL with 20 turnovers in the regular season, Darnold didn’t have any in three playoff games. He wasn’t particularly sharp against a solid Patriots’ defence but protected the ball and made enough plays, finishing 19 of 38 for 202 yards.

The Seahawks sacked Maye six times, including two apiece by Hall and Murphy. Hall’s strip-sack late in the third quarter set up a short field and Darnold connected with Barner on 16-yard scoring toss to make it 19-0.

Julian Love’s interception set up another field goal that made it 22-7 with 5:35 left.

The Patriots (17-4) punted on the first eight drives, excluding a kneel-down to end the first half.

