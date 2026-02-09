Air Canada suspends flights to Cuba amid aviation fuel shortage

MONTREAL — Air Canada is suspending service to Cuba because of a shortage of aviation fuel on the island, saying it will send empty flights southbound to pick up about 3,000 travellers to bring them home.

In a news release, the airline said it took the decision “following advisories issued by governments regarding the unreliability of the aviation fuel supply at Cuban airports,” adding that its flight suspensions take effect Monday.

“It is projected that as of Feb. 10 aviation fuel will not be commercially available at the island’s airports.”

Other Canadian airlines — Air Transat and WestJet — both say they intend to continue flights as planned despite the fuel shortage.

Cuba has been facing a worsening energy crisis amid a U.S. blockade of oil to the island.

Air Canada said it has been following the situation closely and had initially introduced a flexible rebooking offer for those travelling to Cuba. Air Canada Vacations, the tour operating arm of the airline, is introducing a refund policy for those with scheduled departures.

For the returning flights from Cuba, “Air Canada will tanker in extra fuel and make a technical stop as necessary to refuel on the return journey if necessary,” the airline said.

Marie-Ève Vallières, spokesperson for Air Transat, said Cuban authorities had warned the airline about “a temporary suspension of kerosene supply at airports across the country.”

“We expect to operate our flights as scheduled by implementing contingency measures, such as a technical stop when necessary.”

Air Transat said it has issued a flexibility policy for travellers with upcoming trips to Cuba.

WestJet, which acquired Sunwing in 2025, said it has also activated flexible policies to allow travellers to adjust their plans without penalty. “Our focus continues to remain on the safety of our guests and our WestJetters,” the airline said in a statement.

“It is also important to note that all WestJet flights arrive in Cuba with sufficient fuel to safely depart Cuba.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2026.

Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press