Air Canada suspends flights to Cuba amid aviation fuel shortage

Air Canada aircraft sit parked at Vancouver International Airport as a United Airlines flight from Chicago prepares to land, in Richmond, B.C., on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press

Posted February 9, 2026 12:32 pm.

Last Updated February 9, 2026 1:40 pm.

MONTREAL — Air Canada is suspending service to Cuba because of a shortage of aviation fuel on the island, saying it will send empty flights southbound to pick up about 3,000 travellers to bring them home.

In a news release, the airline said it took the decision “following advisories issued by governments regarding the unreliability of the aviation fuel supply at Cuban airports,” adding that its flight suspensions take effect Monday.

“It is projected that as of Feb. 10 aviation fuel will not be commercially available at the island’s airports.”

Other Canadian airlines — Air Transat and WestJet — both say they intend to continue flights as planned despite the fuel shortage.

Cuba has been facing a worsening energy crisis amid a U.S. blockade of oil to the island.

Air Canada said it has been following the situation closely and had initially introduced a flexible rebooking offer for those travelling to Cuba. Air Canada Vacations, the tour operating arm of the airline, is introducing a refund policy for those with scheduled departures.

For the returning flights from Cuba, “Air Canada will tanker in extra fuel and make a technical stop as necessary to refuel on the return journey if necessary,” the airline said.

Marie-Ève Vallières, spokesperson for Air Transat, said Cuban authorities had warned the airline about “a temporary suspension of kerosene supply at airports across the country.”

“We expect to operate our flights as scheduled by implementing contingency measures, such as a technical stop when necessary.”

Air Transat said it has issued a flexibility policy for travellers with upcoming trips to Cuba.

WestJet, which acquired Sunwing in 2025, said it has also activated flexible policies to allow travellers to adjust their plans without penalty. “Our focus continues to remain on the safety of our guests and our WestJetters,” the airline said in a statement.

“It is also important to note that all WestJet flights arrive in Cuba with sufficient fuel to safely depart Cuba.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2026.

Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Cuba says airlines can no longer refuel on the island as US blockade deepens energy crisis

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban aviation officials have warned airlines that there isn't enough fuel for airplanes to refuel on the island, the latest step in its moves to ration energy as the Trump administration...

8m ago

6 men facing charges in human trafficking investigation: police

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) have arrested and charged six men in connection with a human trafficking investigation involving victims under the age of 18. DRPS investigators launched "Project...

4h ago

'Totality' of Ontario's policing landscape to undergo corruption probe: Inspector general

A few "bad apples" often get the blame for police corruption, but the reputational damage of Project South has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to seek out the roots of the rotten fruit. On Monday,...

1h ago

Deep freeze eases as temperatures climb back to seasonal this week

After an extended stretch of frigid weather throughout January and early February, temperatures are set to ease back to seasonal across the region this week. A cold warning remains in effect early...

8h ago

Top Stories

Cuba says airlines can no longer refuel on the island as US blockade deepens energy crisis

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban aviation officials have warned airlines that there isn't enough fuel for airplanes to refuel on the island, the latest step in its moves to ration energy as the Trump administration...

8m ago

6 men facing charges in human trafficking investigation: police

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) have arrested and charged six men in connection with a human trafficking investigation involving victims under the age of 18. DRPS investigators launched "Project...

4h ago

'Totality' of Ontario's policing landscape to undergo corruption probe: Inspector general

A few "bad apples" often get the blame for police corruption, but the reputational damage of Project South has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to seek out the roots of the rotten fruit. On Monday,...

1h ago

Deep freeze eases as temperatures climb back to seasonal this week

After an extended stretch of frigid weather throughout January and early February, temperatures are set to ease back to seasonal across the region this week. A cold warning remains in effect early...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
Canadian pair celebrate 2026 'Best In Show' win

It's the highest honour in the dog show world and a Canadian couple are celebrating as Penny the dog is crowned 2026 champion. David Zura speaks to both and meets Penny.

1h ago

1:54
Butters makes her big pick on Superb Owl Sunday

The great horned owl at the Toronto Zoo made her annual prediction ahead of the big game, looking to improve upon her less than stellar record. CityNews’ Rob Leth finds out if the owl is wise. 

15h ago

3:00
Toronto man takes orange shovel to unblock bike lanes

A 20-year-old Toronto student says he was having too much trouble biking to school and started to take matters into his own hands. David Zura takes a look.

18h ago

3:43
Eglinton Crosstown LRT finally opens to public

After nearly 15 years of construction, testing and commissioning, Line 5 Eglinton had its soft launch. As Nick Westoll reports, many riders spread out across Toronto to test out the line.

17h ago

2:23
Temperatures rise back to seasonal this week

Temperatures are expected to pick up back to seasonal after an extended deep freeze. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the details.

19h ago

More Videos