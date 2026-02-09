Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show sparks global streaming surge, Apple Music data shows

Bad Bunny performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press

Posted February 9, 2026 2:30 pm.

Last Updated February 9, 2026 3:11 pm.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance translated into an immediate surge in global listening, with new data from Apple Music showing sharp gains across streaming charts, playlists and music discovery platforms in the hours following the show.

Apple Music, a Super Bowl halftime show sponsor, said Monday that Bad Bunny’s show playlist became the most-played set list on the music streaming platform shortly after the performance. The Puerto Rican superstar went on to dominate the Apple Music Daily Top 100 Global chart, landing 23 songs in the Top 100, including nine in the Top 25 and five in the Top 10. His track “DtMF” rose to No. 1.

Several of the charting songs marked notable returns. Six of the 23 tracks re-entered the daily Top 100 Global for the first time since at least February 2025. His collaboration on the song “I Like It” with Cardi B and J Balvin re-entered the chart for the first time since January 2020.

Apple Music data also showed widespread international momentum. On Monday, Bad Bunny’s album “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” appeared on album charts in 155 countries, reaching the Top 10 in 128 countries and hitting No. 1 in 46, including Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Germany, France and Spain.

In the United States, Apple Music reported that the top cities for Bad Bunny listening over a six-day span were Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Dallas.

Music discovery platform Shazam reflected a similar spike in engagement. Apple Music said his performance Sunday marked the biggest day ever on Shazam for any Latin or non-English-language artist. Across Bad Bunny’s catalog, Shazam recognitions increased by more than 400% during and immediately following the halftime show compared to the daily average.

Among the most-Shazamed moments during the performance were “Die with a Smile” featuring Lady Gaga and “Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii,” with Ricky Martin.

While streaming platforms such as Spotify also report post-event listening trends, Apple Music’s data reflects immediate listening and discovery activity captured in the hours following the halftime show. The figures combine streaming behavior with Shazam recognition and geographic patterns, offering an early look at how the performance translated into audience engagement, ahead of broader industry reports that typically follow later.

The surge follows years of growth for Bad Bunny on the platform, according to Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music and Beats.

“We have had the pleasure of working with Bad Bunny since 2016, and watching him grow into this massive global superstar has been incredible and exciting, but not at all surprising,” Schusser said. “His fans on Apple Music are very engaged, and I think these numbers reflect his huge influence and impact on music culture.”

Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press




