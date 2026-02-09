The Big Story

Will Canada’s EV plan save the future of our auto sector?

Employees work on the production line at the Martinrea auto parts manufacturing plant in Woodbridge, Ont., on Feb. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted February 9, 2026 10:30 am.

In a bid to help Canadians afford lower-emission vehicles, Ottawa unveiled a new EV strategy last week. Prime Minister Mark Carney scrapped the Trudeau-era EV sale mandate, instead introducing rebates for customers and new emission standards for manufacturers.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Brian Kingston, president of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers Association, to make sense of how everyday Canadians will benefit from the strategy, whether or not the emission standards will further weaken our auto industry in the wake of U.S. tariffs, and how much closer it will bring us to our 2050 goal of achieving net-zero emissions.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada wins bronze medal in women’s freeski slopestyle

Megan Oldham wasn't going to let a painful crash stop her from achieving her Olympic dream. The Canadian had a hard fall on her second of three runs in the women's freeski slopestyle final on Monday,...

1h ago

Deep freeze eases as temperatures climb back to seasonal this week

After an extended stretch of frigid weather throughout January and early February, temperatures are set to ease back to seasonal across the region this week. A cold warning remains in effect early...

5h ago

6 men facing charges in human trafficking investigation: police

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) have arrested and charged six men in connection with a human trafficking investigation involving victims under the age of 18. DRPS investigators launched "Project...

51m ago

Ontario police watchdog announces provincewide police corruption probe

An Ontario police watchdog has announced a provincewide inspection of the ability of police services and boards to prevent, detect and respond to corruption, after seven current Toronto officers were among...

26m ago

Top Stories

Canada wins bronze medal in women’s freeski slopestyle

Megan Oldham wasn't going to let a painful crash stop her from achieving her Olympic dream. The Canadian had a hard fall on her second of three runs in the women's freeski slopestyle final on Monday,...

1h ago

Deep freeze eases as temperatures climb back to seasonal this week

After an extended stretch of frigid weather throughout January and early February, temperatures are set to ease back to seasonal across the region this week. A cold warning remains in effect early...

5h ago

6 men facing charges in human trafficking investigation: police

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) have arrested and charged six men in connection with a human trafficking investigation involving victims under the age of 18. DRPS investigators launched "Project...

51m ago

Ontario police watchdog announces provincewide police corruption probe

An Ontario police watchdog has announced a provincewide inspection of the ability of police services and boards to prevent, detect and respond to corruption, after seven current Toronto officers were among...

26m ago

Most Watched Today

1:54
Butters makes her big pick on Superb Owl Sunday

The great horned owl at the Toronto Zoo made her annual prediction ahead of the big game, looking to improve upon her less than stellar record. CityNews’ Rob Leth finds out if the owl is wise. 

12h ago

3:43
Eglinton Crosstown LRT finally opens to public

After nearly 15 years of construction, testing and commissioning, Line 5 Eglinton had its soft launch. As Nick Westoll reports, many riders spread out across Toronto to test out the line.

14h ago

2:23
Temperatures rise back to seasonal this week

Temperatures are expected to pick up back to seasonal after an extended deep freeze. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the details.

15h ago

1:45
Thousands evacuated from Southern Spain as storms trigger flooding

Thousands of residents in Southern Spain were evacuated from their homes as storm trigger significant flooding. Brandon Rowe has the details.

9h ago

3:30
Slow start for Canada at the Milano Cortina Olympic Games

Canada has missed quite a few medal opportunities at this years Winter Olympic Games. Karling Donoghue takes a look.

19h ago

More Videos