Will Canada’s EV plan save the future of our auto sector?

In a bid to help Canadians afford lower-emission vehicles, Ottawa unveiled a new EV strategy last week. Prime Minister Mark Carney scrapped the Trudeau-era EV sale mandate, instead introducing rebates for customers and new emission standards for manufacturers.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Brian Kingston, president of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers Association, to make sense of how everyday Canadians will benefit from the strategy, whether or not the emission standards will further weaken our auto industry in the wake of U.S. tariffs, and how much closer it will bring us to our 2050 goal of achieving net-zero emissions.