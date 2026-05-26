Signal issue causing significant delays across GO Transit lines

A signal issue is causing delays during rush hour across almost all the GO Transit lines.

The signal issue is happening just west of the Danforth GO but affecting the Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East, Barrie, Kitchener and Stouffville Lines

Delays of up to 50 minutes have been reported and trip modifications and cancellations are also possible.

Metrolinx is encouraging riders to check their website ahead of traveling.