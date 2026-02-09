Ottawa commits $6M to fund cross-Canada research aimed at driving productivity

CALGARY — The federal government has announced a $6 million grant aimed at improving Canada’s economic productivity through a cross-country research partnership.

The funding from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada is to be spread out over 15 years.

The partnership includes 30 researchers from six federal bodies, six universities and three non-governmental organizations.

It is being directed by University of Calgary economist Trevor Tombe.

The researchers are to collaborate through working groups, embedded researcher programs and joint conferences.

Tombe says productivity is at the heart of nearly every economic challenge Canada faces, including affordability, trade competitiveness and the sustainability of public finances.

“This partnership is about turning world-class research into practical insight for decision-makers on a national scale,” he said in a news release Monday.

