Gilles and Poirier win Canada’s fourth medal at the Winter Olympics

Team Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier celebrate after winning a silver medal in the Ice Dance - Free Dance at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC © 2026 Canadian Olympic Committee

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 11, 2026 4:56 pm.

Last Updated February 11, 2026 6:14 pm.

Canada got its storybook finish in figure skating on Day 5 of the Milan Cortina Olympics, as Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier secured a place on the podium in ice dance.

Gilles and Poirier earned their long-awaited Olympic medal, capturing bronze with a season’s best 131.56 in the free dance for a total of 217.74.

Skating to Govardo’s cover of “Vincent,” the veteran Canadians broke down in tears as their score confirmed a podium finish.

The bronze is Canada’s fourth medal of the Games, and its first in ice dance since Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won gold at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang.

Team Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier celebrate after competing in the Ice Dance - Free Dance at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy
Team Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier celebrate after competing in the Ice Dance – Free Dance at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

The Toronto-based pair have been skating together for 15 years. In that time, they’ve amassed four Canadian championships, two silvers at the world championships and one Grand Prix Final. This is their first Olympic medal in their third Winter Games, also competing in 2018 and 2022.

This is expected to be their final season.

Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron of France won the gold medal, while Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States won silver.

Two other Canadian teams competed in the ice dance competition. Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha placed 10th with a score of 199.80, while Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain le Gac were 14th with a score of 187.18.

