Tumbler Ridge: Carney addresses B.C mass shooting in Parliament

Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed parliament with condolences to the community of Tumbler Ridge following a mass shooting that left 9 people dead, including the suspect.

By Charles Brockman

Posted February 11, 2026 2:37 pm.

Last Updated February 11, 2026 3:43 pm.

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney shared his government’s message of grief and hope Wednesday in the aftermath of the mass shooting incident in a remote B.C. town that killed 10 people and injured dozens more.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Carney said the horrific event has left the nation in shock.

The prime minister thanked the many first responders and RCMP officers who entered Tumbler Ridge Secondary School without hesitation, “not knowing what awaited them.”

He also thanked the school staff and teachers “who acted with extraordinary courage to protect the children in their care.”

“In the darkest of moments, they showed the best of our country.”

“Tumbler Ridge is a community of some 2,400 people nestled in the foothills of the Rockies. It is one of the youngest towns in the great province of British Columbia. It was carved out of the wilderness in the 1980s, built on the promise of the resource economy and by the determination of its residents,” said Carney.

“It’s a town of miners, teachers, construction workers, families who have built their lives there, people who have always shown up for each other there. When wildfires raged, neighbours helped each other pack up and move out of harm’s way, they checked in on seniors and those living alone. They made sure that no one was left behind. When the coal mine shut down, residents supported local businesses. They shared leads for jobs, and they lifted each other up.”

He said federal officials are in contact with B.C. Premier David Eby and other local counterparts to coordinate Canada’s response.

“In the days ahead, there’ll be important questions to ask, difficult conversations to have. We owe that to the victims and their families, but now it’s time for grieving and remembrance. Now is for the people of Tumbler Ridge and the Peace River Region for a community that is enduring the unimaginable.”

He added the country is mourning with them.

“To the students, the teachers, the parents, every residence of Tumbler Ridge: all of Canada stands with you. May the memories of those lost be a blessing. May this community, which has shown its resilience so many times before, once again, find the strength to heal. And may this house prove worthy of what Tumbler Ridge has always been by striving to make Canada a better, kinder and safer place.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Tumbler Ridge: BC RCMP confirm suspect's identity, causalities, further details of mass shooting

The BC RCMP has identified a person suspected of carrying out the mass-shooting incident that killed nine people and left many more injured in the small northeastern community of Tumbler Ridge Tuesday afternoon.

updated

28m ago

Tumbler Ridge: Surviving victim's family speaks out

A B.C. woman is sharing her family's story after ten people died Tuesday in a horrific event in the remote community of Tumbler Ridge, which provincial officials have described as one of the worst mass shootings in B.C. and Canada's history.

5h ago

'Dawson's Creek' actor James Van Der Beek has died at 48

James Van Der Beek, a heartthrob who starred in coming-of-age dramas at the dawn of the new millennium, shooting to fame playing the titular character in “Dawson’s Creek” and...

3m ago

U.S. House debating Trump's fentanyl-related tariffs on Canada

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers in Washington are pushing against U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada during a debate in the House today. Democrat Rep. Gregory Meeks, who introduced a bill to end...

19m ago

Top Stories

Tumbler Ridge: BC RCMP confirm suspect's identity, causalities, further details of mass shooting

The BC RCMP has identified a person suspected of carrying out the mass-shooting incident that killed nine people and left many more injured in the small northeastern community of Tumbler Ridge Tuesday afternoon.

updated

28m ago

Tumbler Ridge: Surviving victim's family speaks out

A B.C. woman is sharing her family's story after ten people died Tuesday in a horrific event in the remote community of Tumbler Ridge, which provincial officials have described as one of the worst mass shootings in B.C. and Canada's history.

5h ago

'Dawson's Creek' actor James Van Der Beek has died at 48

James Van Der Beek, a heartthrob who starred in coming-of-age dramas at the dawn of the new millennium, shooting to fame playing the titular character in “Dawson’s Creek” and...

3m ago

U.S. House debating Trump's fentanyl-related tariffs on Canada

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers in Washington are pushing against U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada during a debate in the House today. Democrat Rep. Gregory Meeks, who introduced a bill to end...

19m ago

Most Watched Today

1:38
Man speaks out after being detained in Nancy Guthrie case

A man is speaking out after being detained and questioned over the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. Ivan Rodriguez looks at the new developments in the case, which includes video and images of a potential suspect.

3h ago

5:02
Trump 'not fully informed' on Gordie Howe bridge workings: Windsor Mayor

Mayor of Windsor Drew Dilkens discusses the ongoing tensions between Canada and the U.S. as Trump makes threats on delaying the Gordie Howe International bridge.

4h ago

1:14
Canadians fall short of podium in skiing events on day 5

On day five of the Winter Olympics say Team Canada fall short of the podium in skiing events, where the top finished James Crawford landed in 16th place.

5h ago

2:35
Trump weighing whether U.S. should leave CUSMA deal: Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, U.S. President Donald Trump is considering whether the U.S. should leave CUSMA entirely amid trade tensions with Canada.

5h ago

3:17
'She's only 12-years-old': Family of B.C. mass shooting surviving victim speaks out

The family of one of the surviving victims of the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting described the harrowing events when learning their cousin’s daughter, Maya, was among those injured.

5h ago

More Videos