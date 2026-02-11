Tumbler Ridge: Carney addresses B.C mass shooting in Parliament

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney shared his government’s message of grief and hope Wednesday in the aftermath of the mass shooting incident in a remote B.C. town that killed 10 people and injured dozens more.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Carney said the horrific event has left the nation in shock.

The prime minister thanked the many first responders and RCMP officers who entered Tumbler Ridge Secondary School without hesitation, “not knowing what awaited them.”

He also thanked the school staff and teachers “who acted with extraordinary courage to protect the children in their care.”

“In the darkest of moments, they showed the best of our country.”

“Tumbler Ridge is a community of some 2,400 people nestled in the foothills of the Rockies. It is one of the youngest towns in the great province of British Columbia. It was carved out of the wilderness in the 1980s, built on the promise of the resource economy and by the determination of its residents,” said Carney.

“It’s a town of miners, teachers, construction workers, families who have built their lives there, people who have always shown up for each other there. When wildfires raged, neighbours helped each other pack up and move out of harm’s way, they checked in on seniors and those living alone. They made sure that no one was left behind. When the coal mine shut down, residents supported local businesses. They shared leads for jobs, and they lifted each other up.”

He said federal officials are in contact with B.C. Premier David Eby and other local counterparts to coordinate Canada’s response.

“In the days ahead, there’ll be important questions to ask, difficult conversations to have. We owe that to the victims and their families, but now it’s time for grieving and remembrance. Now is for the people of Tumbler Ridge and the Peace River Region for a community that is enduring the unimaginable.”

He added the country is mourning with them.

“To the students, the teachers, the parents, every residence of Tumbler Ridge: all of Canada stands with you. May the memories of those lost be a blessing. May this community, which has shown its resilience so many times before, once again, find the strength to heal. And may this house prove worthy of what Tumbler Ridge has always been by striving to make Canada a better, kinder and safer place.”