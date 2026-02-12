17-year-old arrested after firearm investigation at school in Ajax

A male youth is facing multiple charges after a firearm investigation at a secondary school in Ajax.

Police were called to Father Donald Maclellan Catholic Secondary School just before 11 a.m. on Feb. 10 for reports that a student at the school may be in possession of a firearm.

Officers say they located the male and took him into custody. Police say the youth allegedly had drugs and a firearm with a prohibited extended magazine.

The accused was already bound by a weapons prohibition at the time of his arrest.

The 17-year-old male from Ajax is facing multiple charges including carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, and failure to comply with a release order.

He was held for a bail hearing and remanded to a youth detention facility.

Under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identity of the male cannot be released.