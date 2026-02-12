BC RCMP confirms identities of Tumbler Ridge mass shooting victims

The BC RCMP has released the names of the eight victims of the Tumbler Ridge shooting on Tuesday.

The six victims killed in the town’s high school are:

Abel Mwansa: 12-years-old

Ezekiel Schofield: 13-years-old

Kylie Smith: 12-years-old

Zoey Benoit: 12-years-old

Ticaria Lampert: 12-years-old

Shannda Aviugana-Durand: 39-years-old

The two victims who were shot dead in a home on Fellers Avenue are:

Emmett Jacobs: 11-years-old

Jennifer Jacobs: 39-years-old

“The BC RCMP offers sincere condolences to the families who have lost loved ones, and to the entire Tumbler Ridge community that is grieving alongside them,” Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, BC RCMP Commanding Officer, said in a written statement.

“We will continue to support the families, respect their wishes, and walk with the community as it begins the long journey toward healing.”

More to come.