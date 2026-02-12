BC RCMP confirms identities of Tumbler Ridge mass shooting victims

Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. (Siddi Chudal, CityNews)

By Jan Schuermann

Posted February 12, 2026 4:39 pm.

The BC RCMP has released the names of the eight victims of the Tumbler Ridge shooting on Tuesday.

The six victims killed in the town’s high school are:

  • Abel Mwansa: 12-years-old    
  • Ezekiel Schofield: 13-years-old  
  • Kylie Smith: 12-years-old   
  • Zoey Benoit: 12-years-old                  
  • Ticaria Lampert: 12-years-old 
  • Shannda Aviugana-Durand: 39-years-old

The two victims who were shot dead in a home on Fellers Avenue are:

  • Emmett Jacobs: 11-years-old
  • Jennifer Jacobs: 39-years-old

“The BC RCMP offers sincere condolences to the families who have lost loved ones, and to the entire Tumbler Ridge community that is grieving alongside them,” Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, BC RCMP Commanding Officer, said in a written statement.

“We will continue to support the families, respect their wishes, and walk with the community as it begins the long journey toward healing.”

More to come.

Top Stories

Courtney Sarault wins bronze in women's 500m short track speedskating

A great final lap by Canada's Courtney Sarault led to an Olympic bronze medal. The Canadian short-track speedskater finished third with a big comeback in the women's 500 metres on Thursday. It is...

43m ago

Metrolinx CEO reflects on lessons learned, issues with Eglinton Crosstown and Finch West LRT lines

During a February Metrolinx board meeting, Michael Lindsay spoke at length about the launches of the Eglinton Crosstown and Finch West lines.

1h ago

Toronto auditor general report on fraud and waste hotline highlights millions in losses, prevented costs

The City of Toronto fraud and waste hotline received nearly 700 complaints in 2025, totalling more than 1,100 separate allegations.

12m ago

Air Transat cutting summer flights to only two U.S. destinations in Florida

MONTREAL — Air Transat says it's cancelling its U.S. flights for the 2026 summer season as it looks to better manage its resources. A spokeswoman for the airline says flights to Fort Lauderdale and...

2h ago

