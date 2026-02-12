Canadian moguls star Mikael Kingsbury settles for Olympic silver after tiebreaker

Canada's Mikael Kingsbury competes during the men's freestyle skiing moguls finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted February 12, 2026 7:22 am.

Last Updated February 12, 2026 7:44 am.

Mikael Kingsbury couldn’t have come any closer to winning Canada’s first gold medal at the Winter Olympics.

The Canadian moguls star had the same score as Cooper Woods on Thursday (83.71 points), but the Australian gets Milano Cortina 2026 gold by virtue of his better turn score.

It is Kingsbury’s fourth career Olympic medal — three silver and one gold. Canada now has five medals — two silver, three bronze — at these Olympics.

Kingsbury, the second-last skier in the final, edged out Japan’s Ikuma Horishima (83.44 points) to take the lead.

As the Deux-Montagnes, Que. athlete waited in the finish area, Woods put down a great run.

The same score came up, but it showed Woods in first place, triggering the Australian’s celebration.

Woods scored 48.4 turn points, while Kingsbury had 47.7.

Woods was a surprise winner. He finished ninth at last year’s world championships.

Kingsbury, 33, is the most dominant moguls skier of all time. He has 100 career World Cup wins and nine world championship golds.

The Canadian has been slowed by a groin injury this season, but still won gold at a home World Cup in Quebec last month before narrowly missing an Olympic title.

Canada’s Julien Viel finished sixth in the Olympic final.

