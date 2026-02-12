What’s open/closed on Family Day

An "open" sign is shown on a shop door in this undated image. Photo: Mike Petrucci on Unsplash

By Meredith Bond

Posted February 12, 2026 7:51 am.

Last Updated February 12, 2026 7:52 am.

The first long weekend of the year is here and the weather actually looks decent enough to enjoy.

Banks, government services, and libraries will be closed for Family Day but many attractions including movie theatres will remain open.

Canada Post will be on a regular delivery schedule and Toronto Public Library locations will all be closed.

Here’s what is open and closed in Toronto:

TRANSIT

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.

The TTC will be on a holiday schedule with most routes and subway service starting at 6 a.m.

GROCERY AND ALCOHOL

LCBO and The Beer Store locations will be closed on Monday. Wine Rack stores will remain open in Toronto.

Most grocery stores will be closed on Family Day but some select stores will remain open including Rabba Fine Foods. Check with your local grocer for hours of operation.

Select Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will also be open on Family Day

ATTRACTIONS

  • The Aga Khan Museum: open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • The Art Gallery of Ontario: open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • CN Tower: open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. (last entry 9 p.m.)
  • The Hockey Hall of Fame: open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Ripley’s Aquarium: open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Royal Ontario Museum: open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • The Toronto Zoo: open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • The Distillery District: open with retailer hours from 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Casa Loma: open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Select outdoor skating rinks are open, including Nathan Phillips Square. Check toronto.ca/skate for details and hours.

SHOPPING MALLS

  • Bramalea City Centre – open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • CF Fairview Mall – closed
  • CF Sherway Gardens – closed
  • CF Shops at Don Mills – closed
  • CF Toronto Eaton Centre – open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • CF Markville – open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m
  • Dufferin Mall – closed
  • Pacific Mall – open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Promenade Mall – open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Scarborough Town Centre – closed
  • Square One – open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Toronto Premium Outlets – open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Upper Canada Mall – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Vaughan Mills – open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre – closed
