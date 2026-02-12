Feds say $20M loss at emergency stockpile was caused by open freezer door

A Canadian flag flies atop the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Monday, March 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted February 12, 2026 1:32 pm.

Last Updated February 12, 2026 1:58 pm.

OTTAWA — Federal public health officials say a freezer door was left open at the national emergency stockpile in December 2024, causing the loss of $20 million worth of medication.

Officials from the Public Health Agency of Canada were called before the House of Commons health committee this week to answer questions about what happened.

Part of the briefing was held behind closed doors because of national security concerns linked to the stockpile, which is maintained to prepare for disease outbreaks and other emergencies.

During the meeting, MPs said they learned a freezer door was pushed open very slightly after a box inside it shifted and expanded in the cold.

Public health officials responding to questions also said they learned a “foreign national” was interested in accessing the emergency stockpile warehouse after this incident but was not able to do so.

The federal auditor general is now investigating the incident, the officials said.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Failure of rail fastenings led to GO Transit train derailment near Union Station: Metrolinx CEO

Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay provided an update to the agency's board on Thursday. GO Transit trains saw reduced service for several days.

56m ago

B.C. marks Day of Mourning after Tumbler Ridge mass shooting

Thursday marks an official Day of Mourning for British Columbians to honour the victims of Tuesday's deadly attack in Tumbler Ridge.

updated

1h ago

Canada's Eliot Grondin wins Olympic silver in snowboard cross

It was 2022 all over again in Olympic men's snowboard cross. Canada's Eliot Grondin captured silver on Thursday at Milano Cortina 2026, finishing just behind Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle in a thrilling...

3h ago

Canadian women's hockey team rebounds with dominant win over Finland

What a bounceback for Team Canada. After a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Team USA on Tuesday, the Canadian women's national team got back in the win column on Thursday with a 5-0 win of its own over...

3h ago

Top Stories

Failure of rail fastenings led to GO Transit train derailment near Union Station: Metrolinx CEO

Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay provided an update to the agency's board on Thursday. GO Transit trains saw reduced service for several days.

56m ago

B.C. marks Day of Mourning after Tumbler Ridge mass shooting

Thursday marks an official Day of Mourning for British Columbians to honour the victims of Tuesday's deadly attack in Tumbler Ridge.

updated

1h ago

Canada's Eliot Grondin wins Olympic silver in snowboard cross

It was 2022 all over again in Olympic men's snowboard cross. Canada's Eliot Grondin captured silver on Thursday at Milano Cortina 2026, finishing just behind Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle in a thrilling...

3h ago

Canadian women's hockey team rebounds with dominant win over Finland

What a bounceback for Team Canada. After a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Team USA on Tuesday, the Canadian women's national team got back in the win column on Thursday with a 5-0 win of its own over...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
12-year-old Tumbler Ridge mass-shooting victim 'fighting for her life' in Vancouver hospital

Family members say 12-year-old Maya Gebala is fighting for her life after suffering two gunshot wounds during the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting. As Jack Rabb reports, Maya remains in critical condition since being transported to BC Children's Hospital.

7m ago

2:11
Temperatures above seasonal for long weekend

Morning wind chills on Thursday will be -14, and it will get colder heading into the weekend before milder air moves in for the weekend.

18h ago

3:02
Progress for downtown Mississauga LRT loop

Premier Doug Ford has reaffirmed his commitment to building a transit loop through the city centre area. One experts says it's still early enough to easily make the addition, while a local councillor says more transparency from the builder is needed

19h ago

2:16
Toronto Sceptres players become "Superhero" visitors for the day

It was all excitement and inspiration for kids at Holland Bloorview rehabilitation hospital when the players from the Toronto Sceptres hockey team stopped by for a visit. Audra Brown with how the Capes For Kids fundraiser is making everyone a hero.

19h ago

2:23
Better Living Centre respite site to close next month due to FIFA World Cup preparations

A respite site in Toronto that offers shelter to people experiencing homelessness during the winter is set to close next month due to FIFA World Cup preparations. Afua Baah has the details.

14h ago

More Videos