Province commits $1.6B for Mississauga LRT downtown loop as project delays continue

By David Zura & Joseph Ryan

Posted February 12, 2026 6:27 am.

Last Updated February 12, 2026 6:29 am.

Residents in Mississauga are getting more clarity on the future of the Hazel McCallion LRT line, a project that has faced years of delays.

The commuter rail line running from Port Credit to Steeles Avenue began heavy construction in early 2020.

But the project has been pushed back due to lawsuits, the pandemic and track quality issues.

However, speaking at a recent Mississauga Board of Trade event, Premier Doug Ford reaffirmed the province’s commitment to extending the line with a downtown loop. For the first time, Ford also put a price tag on the extension.

“Hazel McCallion Line was about $4.6 billion and the loop is another about $1.6 billion,” Ford said.

In a social media post, Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish called the announcement exciting. She also says the downtown loop had long been discussed but was never officially costed or guaranteed.

Transit consultant David Cooper says since construction is still underway, it is easier to implement changes like the downtown loop.

“If we were having this conversation after the opening of the Hurontario Hazel McCallion line LRT, then you’d have to start up a project office again. Then you’d have to start looking at some of the more detailed design procurement,” Cooper said.

The $1.6 billion cost of the loop will be fully covered by the province.

“Usually you have three partners at the table doing these these large expenditures,” Cooper said.

Come and answer my residents’ questions: Damerla

Meanwhile, there still are concerns from Mississauga leaders about communication and transparency.

“How we communicate and how we interact with the people living with those delays is really important,” said Mississauga City Councillor Dipika Damerla.

Councillor Damerla says she supports the downtown loop but argues Metrolinx staff have not been accessible enough to residents.

Damerla also says in the past four years, the agency has not held a single town hall in her ward.

“Never mind host a town hall. I said you don’t have to do anything. I, as the local Councillor, will host the town hall, just come and answer my residents’ questions,” said Damerla.

Damerla says she received a response from Metrolinx, which she shared with CityNews. Metrolinx is declining to attend a town hall as the agency prepares to present to council in the spring.

The way I read it is they don’t have the bandwidth or the ability to attend a town hall of mine,” she added.

In a written statement to CityNews, Metrolinx said in part: “Following the council update, Metrolinx will host an open house or town hall to share project progress updates and would be pleased to attend future community meetings.”

However, there is still no word on an opening date for the delayed LRT line.

