Restaurant Brands reports Q4 profit down from year ago, revenue up

A Tim Hortons logo is pictured Tuesday, June 21, 2016 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 12, 2026 7:15 am.

Last Updated February 12, 2026 8:59 am.

TORONTO — Restaurant Brands International Inc., the company behind Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes and Firehouse Subs, reported its fourth-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as its revenue rose higher.

The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its profit attributable to common shareholders amounted to US$113 million or 34 cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

The result compared with a profit of US$259 million or 79 cents US per diluted share in the last three months of 2024.

On an adjusted basis, RBI says it earned 96 cents US per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of 81 cents US per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled US$2.47 billion, up from US$2.30 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, while system-wide sales amounted to US$12.13 billion, up from US$11.28 billion.

The increase came as comparable sales rose 3.1 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:QSR)

The Canadian Press

