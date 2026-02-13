2 arrested after allegedly scamming victims on dating apps

Toronto police say two people were arrested after allegedly scamming victims off of dating apps for thousands of dollars.

Investigators conducted a search warrant at a residence in Mississauga on Jan. 21.

Police allege the accused used online dating apps to approach victims living across Canada and the United States. The accused allegedly used the alias “Hronek Radko” and an unknown person’s face as his profile picture.

Police also say the accused posed as a “successful businessman” living in the GTA and operating a business called Ocean Global Auto Ltd. or Ocean Auto.

After establishing an online relationship, the accused allegedly persuaded victims to loan large sums of money to assist with the alleged business. Once money was sent, the accused ceased communication with the victims and used the funds for personal gain, according to investigators.

Police arrested Charles Azi, 36, of Mississauga. He faces charges of fraud exceeding $5000 and possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5000.

Officers also arrested Patricia Azi, 42, also from Mississauga. She is charges with possession of property exceeding $5000.

The accused are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice.