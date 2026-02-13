Peel police investigating shots fired at Brampton home

Two people are seen outside the gate of a Brampton home on Feb. 12, 2026 in this screen grab from CCTV footage in which multiple gunshots are heard. HANDOUT/Homeowner

By Dilshad Burman

Posted February 13, 2026 2:22 pm.

Peel police are investigating after shots were fired outside a Brampton home on Wednesday night.

Police responded to a shooting call at a home on Goreway and Countryside drives shortly before midnight.

The homeowner tells Omni News he is currently out of the country, but shared surveillance footage of the shooting.

In the footage, two people can be seen outside the property gates and 13 gunshots can be heard. The pair are then seen running towards a vehicle parked outside the gates and four more shots are heard. The vehicle then drives off.

No injuries were reported.

Police say there is no suspect information to release at this time.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Youths face nearly 200 charges in rash of Mississauga break and enters

Peel Regional Police allege three youths were responsible for dozens of commercial break and enters in Mississauga between November 2025 and January 2026. Investigators say the suspects, who can't be...

53m ago

Crown Royal to remain at the LCBO after agreement reached with the province

Crown Royal will remain on LCBO shelves after the province reached an agreement with the company that produces the whiskey. Premier Doug Ford had threatened to remove Crown Royal from stores when its...

2h ago

Extortion, gunfire, and fear: How violence is reshaping Canada’s South Asian business community

A wave of extortion threats and targeted shootings is driving fear through Canada’s South Asian business community. Some entrepreneurs are now leaving the country, while others are turning to private...

5h ago

Freeland violated law by answering questions about byelection: Elections Canada

OTTAWA — The Commissioner of Canada Elections says former Liberal MP Chrystia Freeland unintentionally violated the Elections Act by answering reporters' questions about a 2024 Toronto byelection at...

18m ago

Top Stories

Youths face nearly 200 charges in rash of Mississauga break and enters

Peel Regional Police allege three youths were responsible for dozens of commercial break and enters in Mississauga between November 2025 and January 2026. Investigators say the suspects, who can't be...

53m ago

Crown Royal to remain at the LCBO after agreement reached with the province

Crown Royal will remain on LCBO shelves after the province reached an agreement with the company that produces the whiskey. Premier Doug Ford had threatened to remove Crown Royal from stores when its...

2h ago

Extortion, gunfire, and fear: How violence is reshaping Canada’s South Asian business community

A wave of extortion threats and targeted shootings is driving fear through Canada’s South Asian business community. Some entrepreneurs are now leaving the country, while others are turning to private...

5h ago

Freeland violated law by answering questions about byelection: Elections Canada

OTTAWA — The Commissioner of Canada Elections says former Liberal MP Chrystia Freeland unintentionally violated the Elections Act by answering reporters' questions about a 2024 Toronto byelection at...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

1:44
Ontario to keep Crown Royal on shelves amid new deal with Diageo

Crown Royal will remain on LCBO shelves after the province reached an agreement with the company that produces the whiskey.

3h ago

2:52
Families speak out over death of loved ones in Tumbler Ridge shooting

British Columbia observes an official day of grief after one of the deadliest mass shootings in Canadian history. Melissa Nakhavoly with more from families of the victims.

13h ago

4:11
Caledon extortion victims fed up; pack up for the States

After two drive-by shootings at their properties, a Caledon family is moving to the U.S. -- fed up with extortion attempts. As Cristina Howorun reports, it’s a national issue prompting a law enforcement summit in B.C., and investments by Peel Police.

20h ago

0:45
Investigation into Delta flight crash landing at Pearson airport continues

Almost one year after a Delta Airlines crash landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport, the Transportation Safety Board has released an update into their crash investigation.

February 12, 2026 12:03 pm EST EST

1:14
Metrolinx communication failed to rise to standard during GO train derailment: CEO

Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay addressed reporters on the reason behind the GO train derailment that triggered nearly a week of delays, saying the transit agency failed to rise to the standard of communication needed from riders.

February 12, 2026 11:50 am EST EST

More Videos