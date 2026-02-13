Peel police investigating shots fired at Brampton home

Peel police are investigating after shots were fired outside a Brampton home on Wednesday night.

Police responded to a shooting call at a home on Goreway and Countryside drives shortly before midnight.

The homeowner tells Omni News he is currently out of the country, but shared surveillance footage of the shooting.

In the footage, two people can be seen outside the property gates and 13 gunshots can be heard. The pair are then seen running towards a vehicle parked outside the gates and four more shots are heard. The vehicle then drives off.

No injuries were reported.

Police say there is no suspect information to release at this time.