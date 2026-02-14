Canada’s Marie-Philip Poulin to return for quarterfinal against Germany

Canada’s Marie-Philip Poulin (29) and Natalie Spooner (24) celebrate a goal against Switzerland during the second period of a preliminary round women's hockey game at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, in Milan, on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. (Darryl Dyck/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted February 14, 2026 9:20 am.

Last Updated February 14, 2026 9:22 am.

Canada has its captain back.

Marie-Philip Poulin will return from injury for Saturday’s Olympic women’s hockey quarterfinal against Germany, head coach Troy Ryan said, per Claire Hanna of CBC Olympics.

Ryan added that he will have to be wary of Poulin’s ice time.

“It’s not that we have to be overly cautious, but just easing her back in is really important. I gotta take the feedback that she provides me. She’s agreed to be open and just have discussions on the bench when need be,” he said.

Poulin sustained a lower-body injury when she was checked by Kristyna Kaltounkova midway through the opening period of Canada’s 5-1 win over Czechia in round-robin play.

The Beauceville, Que., native then missed a 5-0 loss to Team USA and a 5-0 win over Finland.

“It did hurt, still hurts, but it’s part of it,” Poulin said Friday. “Happy with where I’m at today. Obviously, skated yesterday, skated today. … To get back on the ice with that team is truly special.”

She participated fully in practice on Friday, taking turns on a line with Daryl Watts and Sarah Fillier, per Salvian.

Poulin, a five-time Olympian, already has three gold medals and one silver. She scored the winning goal in the gold-medal game during all three Canadian victories.

Top Stories

Canadian speedskater Laurent Dubreuil wins Olympic bronze in 500m

Laurent Dubreuil is back on the Olympic podium after a gritty performance on Saturday. The Canadian speedskater, who has been way off the pace in World Cup action this season, won bronze in the men's...

12m ago

Police investigating after Toronto mosque receives threat

Toronto police say they are investigating after a mosque received phone calls threatening the mosque and some of its members. In a social media post on Friday, the Toronto Islamic Centre (TIC) says...

50m ago

Hard earned savings in question for several GTA investors

Several people reached out to Speakers Corner after they invested and worked with a financial planner in the GTA and are now seeking their money and answers. Lada Vorobyova is one of them. She and her...

4h ago

Tumbler Ridge students will have safe place to return to school: Eby

TUMBLER RIDGE — B.C. Premier David Eby is promising that students in Tumbler Ridge will have a safe space to learn when classes eventually resume. Five students and an educator were killed at the community's...

41m ago

