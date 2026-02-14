Canada’s Marie-Philip Poulin to return for quarterfinal against Germany

Canada has its captain back.

Marie-Philip Poulin will return from injury for Saturday’s Olympic women’s hockey quarterfinal against Germany, head coach Troy Ryan said, per Claire Hanna of CBC Olympics.

Ryan added that he will have to be wary of Poulin’s ice time.

“It’s not that we have to be overly cautious, but just easing her back in is really important. I gotta take the feedback that she provides me. She’s agreed to be open and just have discussions on the bench when need be,” he said.

Poulin sustained a lower-body injury when she was checked by Kristyna Kaltounkova midway through the opening period of Canada’s 5-1 win over Czechia in round-robin play.

The Beauceville, Que., native then missed a 5-0 loss to Team USA and a 5-0 win over Finland.

“It did hurt, still hurts, but it’s part of it,” Poulin said Friday. “Happy with where I’m at today. Obviously, skated yesterday, skated today. … To get back on the ice with that team is truly special.”

She participated fully in practice on Friday, taking turns on a line with Daryl Watts and Sarah Fillier, per Salvian.

Poulin, a five-time Olympian, already has three gold medals and one silver. She scored the winning goal in the gold-medal game during all three Canadian victories.