Police investigating after Toronto mosque receives threat

Toronto police say they are investigating after a mosque received phone calls threatening the mosque and some of its members.

In a social media post on Friday, the Toronto Islamic Centre (TIC) says it received a “deeply disturbing” call from an unknown person threatening violence.

The midtown mosque says the person on the phone used racist language and made ” explicit threats of murder.”

The TIC says in a second call, the person on the phone asked staff to search for the Christchurch mosque attack in New Zealand, a massacre where 51 people were killed by a white supremacist.

“The individual then stated that someone in Toronto would do the same to us,” the TIC wrote in their statement.

The National Council for Canadian Muslims (NCCM) posted some parts of the call on social media.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow took to social media saying she was “deeply disturbed” by the incident.

“We will not tolerate threats of violence, Islamophobia, or hate of any kind,” she wrote.

The Toronto police says they are aware of the incident and are investigating.