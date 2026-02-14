Police investigating after Toronto mosque receives threat

A Toronto Police Service badge is shown outside police headquarters in downtown Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Joseph Ryan

Posted February 14, 2026 11:03 am.

Last Updated February 14, 2026 11:11 am.

Toronto police say they are investigating after a mosque received phone calls threatening the mosque and some of its members.

In a social media post on Friday, the Toronto Islamic Centre (TIC) says it received a “deeply disturbing” call from an unknown person threatening violence.

The midtown mosque says the person on the phone used racist language and made ” explicit threats of murder.”

The TIC says in a second call, the person on the phone asked staff to search for the Christchurch mosque attack in New Zealand, a massacre where 51 people were killed by a white supremacist.

“The individual then stated that someone in Toronto would do the same to us,” the TIC wrote in their statement.

The National Council for Canadian Muslims (NCCM) posted some parts of the call on social media.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow took to social media saying she was “deeply disturbed” by the incident.

“We will not tolerate threats of violence, Islamophobia, or hate of any kind,” she wrote.

The Toronto police says they are aware of the incident and are investigating.

Top Stories

Canadian speedskater Laurent Dubreuil wins Olympic bronze in 500m

Laurent Dubreuil is back on the Olympic podium after a gritty performance on Saturday. The Canadian speedskater, who has been way off the pace in World Cup action this season, won bronze in the men's...

0m ago

Hard earned savings in question for several GTA investors

Several people reached out to Speakers Corner after they invested and worked with a financial planner in the GTA and are now seeking their money and answers. Lada Vorobyova is one of them. She and her...

4h ago

Tumbler Ridge students will have safe place to return to school: Eby

TUMBLER RIDGE — B.C. Premier David Eby is promising that students in Tumbler Ridge will have a safe space to learn when classes eventually resume. Five students and an educator were killed at the community's...

42m ago

Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin to return for quarterfinal against Germany

Canada has its captain back. Marie-Philip Poulin will return from injury for Saturday's Olympic women's hockey quarterfinal against Germany, head coach Troy Ryan said, per Claire Hanna of CBC Olympics. Ryan...

2h ago

