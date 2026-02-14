Suspect outstanding after shooting in Brampton

Peel police responded to reports of a shooting in Brampton early Saturday morning. (Joe Lotocki/CITYNEWS)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted February 14, 2026 7:39 am.

Last Updated February 14, 2026 8:15 am.

Peel police are on the hunt for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at a residence in Brampton early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. on Veterans Drive near Mississauga and Mayfield roads.

Officers say the victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries but is now in non-life-threatening condition.

No suspect description or further information on what led to the shooting was immediately available.

