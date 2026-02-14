Suspect outstanding after shooting in Brampton
Peel police are on the hunt for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at a residence in Brampton early Saturday morning.
The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. on Veterans Drive near Mississauga and Mayfield roads.
Officers say the victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries but is now in non-life-threatening condition.
No suspect description or further information on what led to the shooting was immediately available.