Beijing drops visa requirement for Canadian tourists, business visitors to China

OTTAWA — China is dropping its visa requirement for Canadian tourists and business visitors, after moves by Prime Minister Mark Carney to put relations with Beijing on a better footing.

China’s Foreign Ministry says Canadians will no longer be required to get visas for 30-days stays, starting Tuesday until at least the end of this year.

A month ago, during his visit to Beijing, Carney said Chinese President Xi Jinping committed to visa-free access for Canadians, which China never confirmed.

For most Canadian tourists, entering mainland China currently requires a lengthy application process and roughly $140 in fees. Canadians can already enter the Chinese regions of Hong Kong, Macau and Hainan province without a visa.

Margaret Liu, owner of Vancouver-based Formosa Travel Ltd., welcomed the move from China to drop the visa requirements.

But Liu, who has more than 30 years of experience in the B.C. tourism industry, said she also doesn’t expect to see a surge of Canadian tourists heading to China immediately.

Liu said the high travel expenses in China could limit the demand.

“I feel many Canadians might only visit China twice in their lifetime at most, since the flight tickets, accommodations, and travel fees could be pricey altogether,” said Liu.

But she said the new policy could help China’s local economy, which has been slowing down following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liu said she hopes the new policy will also encourage China to open more direct flights to Vancouver and Toronto.

“I hope it can bring more waves of Chinese tourists to Canada.”

China has dropped visa requirements for other western nations in recent years as it tries to boost tourism following the pandemic. Yet Beijing maintained a visa for Canadians and restricted how many Chinese tourism groups could visit Canada during a years-long diplomatic spat.

In August 2023, China lifted a pandemic ban on group tours to numerous countries but kept its tourists effectively barred from group visits to Canada. It lifted those restrictions last November.

The Chinese Embassy in Ottawa said at the time this measure was in response to a spike in anti-Asian discrimination and the federal government having “hyped up” the issue of foreign interference. China lowered its visa fee for Canadians in 2024.

Flights between both countries have increased very gradually since the pandemic. The delay in ramping up flights was caused in part by Canada’s demand that arriving flights not cross Russian territory — so that foreign airlines would not gain an advantage over Canadian airlines forbidden from Russian overflights due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a memorandum signed last month during Carney’s visit to Beijing, the two sides agreed to have their national tourism boards collaborate on promotional campaigns focused on nature in both countries, in sister cities and at events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2026.

— With files from Nono Shen in Vancouver

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press