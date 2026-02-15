Pereira, Michaud third after pairs short program at Winter Olympics

Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud showed they could compete with the best pairs figure skating teams in the world on Sunday at the Winter Olympics.

The Canadians finished an impressive third in the short program with a personal-best score of 74.80 points.

The free skate is on Monday.

“We’ve been really prepared,” Pereira told CBC Olympics. “We’ve trained really hard this season. We knew especially with the short program that it was such a good vehicle for us … To kind of put all the pieces together with such great elements at the biggest venue is really special.”

Pereira and Michaud upset the 2024 world champions, Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps, last month to win the Canadian championships.

Pereira and Michaud finished 11th at last year’s world championships. Their best finish at the worlds was sixth in 2023.

Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps, meanwhile, competed Sunday after they dropped out of the team competition following a head injury suffered by Stellato-Dudek in training.

The 42-year-old Stellato-Dudek, Canada’s oldest Olympian this year, and Deschamps had a solid skate going before a fluke fall by Stellato-Dudek coming out of a lift toward the end of the program, where she appeared to be accidentally tripped by her partner. Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps sat 14th after the short program.

Germany’s Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin finished first, followed by Georgia’s Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava in second and Pereira and Michaud in third.