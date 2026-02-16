Canada’s Courtney Sarault wins Olympic silver in short-track 1,000m

Courtney Sarault is making a strong case to be a Canadian flag-bearer at the Milano Cortina 2026 closing ceremony.

The short-track speedskater captured her third medal of the Winter Olympics when she won silver in the women’s 1,000 metres on Monday.

Sarault, from Moncton, N.B., also picked up a silver in the mixed team relay and bronze in the 500 metres earlier in the Olympics.

“I don’t know how I really did it today,” Sarault told CBC Olympics. “I came in just focused and ready to fight for it and ready to give my all every race.”

Sarault’s Day 10 medal is Canada’s 10th of the Games — one gold, four silver, five bronze.

Xandra Velzeboer of the Netherlands won gold and Kim Gilli of South Korea took bronze in the 1,000 metres.

Sarault, 25, made a nice pass on Gilli late in the race to get to second, matching her result in this event from the 2025 world championships.

After the race, Sarault embraced Canadian coach Marc Gagnon and teammates underneath a Canadian flag.

“I’m really proud of myself and how hard I’ve worked,” she said. “There’s more races to come so I’m going to keep pushing it.”

Sarault is the second Canadian woman to win three medals at a single Olympics. Kim Boutin, a current teammate, earned two bronze medals and a silver in 2018.

Sarault, the daughter of former NHL player Yves Sarault, has had inspired performances throughout the Games. In the 500 metres, she made a great comeback on the final lap to earn bronze.

In the relay, Sarault avoided a huge collision in the semifinal to ensure Canada could race for medals.

Sarault has fought back from an injury-riddled 2024 when overtraining and a concussion sidelined the skater.

“My god, I went to hell and back,” she told Olympics.com. “But after the year I’ve had, I owed it to myself to just skate, be in the moment, and give myself the best chance by letting go of everything that has happened in the past.”