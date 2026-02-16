Canada’s Courtney Sarault wins Olympic silver in short-track 1,000m

Canada's Courtney Sarault celebrates winning the silver medal in the women's 1,000 metre short track speedskating finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, on Monday, February 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted February 16, 2026 7:17 am.

Last Updated February 16, 2026 9:08 am.

Courtney Sarault is making a strong case to be a Canadian flag-bearer at the Milano Cortina 2026 closing ceremony.

The short-track speedskater captured her third medal of the Winter Olympics when she won silver in the women’s 1,000 metres on Monday.

Sarault, from Moncton, N.B., also picked up a silver in the mixed team relay and bronze in the 500 metres earlier in the Olympics.

“I don’t know how I really did it today,” Sarault told CBC Olympics. “I came in just focused and ready to fight for it and ready to give my all every race.” 

Sarault’s Day 10 medal is Canada’s 10th of the Games — one gold, four silver, five bronze.

Xandra Velzeboer of the Netherlands won gold and Kim Gilli of South Korea took bronze in the 1,000 metres.

Sarault, 25, made a nice pass on Gilli late in the race to get to second, matching her result in this event from the 2025 world championships.

After the race, Sarault embraced Canadian coach Marc Gagnon and teammates underneath a Canadian flag.

“I’m really proud of myself and how hard I’ve worked,” she said. “There’s more races to come so I’m going to keep pushing it.”

Sarault is the second Canadian woman to win three medals at a single Olympics. Kim Boutin, a current teammate, earned two bronze medals and a silver in 2018.

Sarault, the daughter of former NHL player Yves Sarault, has had inspired performances throughout the Games. In the 500 metres, she made a great comeback on the final lap to earn bronze.

In the relay, Sarault avoided a huge collision in the semifinal to ensure Canada could race for medals.

Sarault has fought back from an injury-riddled 2024 when overtraining and a concussion sidelined the skater.

“My god, I went to hell and back,” she told Olympics.com. “But after the year I’ve had, I owed it to myself to just skate, be in the moment, and give myself the best chance by letting go of everything that has happened in the past.”

Top Stories

'I was sure that was going to be my day': A year on, fiery crash at Toronto's Pearson airport still haunts passengers

TORONTO — As his plane descended in Toronto, John Nelson looked out the window to get a view of the city and felt the aircraft was coming down at an abnormally high speed. Moments later, the plane hit...

2h ago

Man stabbed in The Junction early Monday, police say

A man in his 30s was rushed to a hospital early Monday with injuries from a stabbing, according to police. Officers were called to The Junction neighbourhood near St. Clair Avenue and Old Weston Road...

33m ago

Obama shuts down alien buzz and says there's no evidence they've made contact

Former U.S. President Barack Obama said he did not see evidence that aliens “have made contact with us,” after sending social media abuzz by saying aliens were real on a podcast over the weekend. ...

1h ago

Toys "R" Us Canada to stop accepting gift cards after Monday

If you have a Toys "R" Us Canada gift card, today is your last day to use it. The toy store chain has said it will cease accepting gift cards after Monday. The move is part of the creditor protection...

1h ago

