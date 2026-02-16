China grants UK and Canada visa-free entry, raising total to 79 countries

Tourists visit a snow-covered Forbidden City in Beijing, China, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted February 16, 2026 5:36 am.

Last Updated February 16, 2026 7:56 am.

BEIJING (AP) — British and Canadian citizens can enter China without a visa starting Tuesday, bringing to 79 the number of countries granted visa-free access in a bid to boost tourism and business.

China has expanded eligibility for the program significantly in the last two years. Visitors can stay for up to 30 days for business, tourism, exchange programs and to visit family and friends.

Most Europeans qualify for visa-free entry, along with some from select countries in other regions including Latin America, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Citizens of a few other countries, including the United States and Indonesia, can enter for 10 days if they are in transit — meaning they have a ticket departing for a different country than they arrived from.

Business executives and tourists have welcomed the change, as the China visa application process can be a relatively cumbersome one.

The U.K. and Canada are being added following visits to China last month by their prime ministers, Keir Starmer and Mark Carney. Both are relatively new leaders who are trying to revamp ties with Beijing after a downturn in recent years.

For most countries, the visa-free access expires at the end of this year, but it has been extended in the past.

The Associated Press

