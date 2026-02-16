Eddie Bauer sets March 12 deadline to use gift cards, loyalty points in stores: docs

Shoppers pass a closing sale at an Eddie Bauer store in Vaughan, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan The Canadian Press

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted February 16, 2026 1:07 pm.

Last Updated February 16, 2026 2:02 pm.

Shoppers at Eddie Bauer stores have just under a month to use their gift cards and loyalty program points.

Court filings show gift cards and rewards earned through Eddie Bauer’s Adventure Points program won’t be accepted after March 12 at stores closing in Canada and the U.S.

The move is part of bankruptcy protection proceedings the operator of Eddie Bauer’s Canadian and U.S. stores began earlier this month south of the border.

Catalyst Brands, which runs Eddie Bauer’s stores, is looking to sell the business while it liquidates its Canadian and American shops. All sales at those stores are final, meaning returns will not be accepted on merchandise bought during liquidation.

The proceedings do not affect Eddie Bauer’s e-commerce and wholesale operations, which are run by a separate company called Outdoor 5, which did not file for creditor protection.

They also do not affect Eddie Bauer’s stores outside Canada and the U.S. because those locations are operated by other licensees not part of the bankruptcy filing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2026.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

