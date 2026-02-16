Freezing rain, snow expected in messy winter storm Wednesday across the GTA

A messy, wintry system will bring freezing rain and snow to Toronto and parts of the GTA Wednesday. Weather specialist Michelle Mackey has your seven-day forecast.

By Meredith Bond and Michelle Mackey

Posted February 16, 2026 5:06 pm.

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA ahead of a storm that could bring freezing rain and snow to the area.

The messy system moves in Wednesday morning bringing a risk of freezing rain for Toronto and the west end of the GTA with heavier ice accretion through the Dundalk highlands, where the ice will last longer.

Environment Canada says between five and 10 millimetres of ice-build-up is possible causing icy and slippery conditions.

Toronto will likely see a change over to snow early afternoon but it will be heavier north of the city. Toronto is looking at five to 10 cm of snow.

Easterly winds will be gusty so power outages are possible for those with heavy ice buildup, and visibility will be poor for the areas getting snow.

The storm is expected last through the evening commute.

The weather agency says there is still some uncertainty with how the wintry system will track so snowfall amounts and the areas affected could change ahead of Wednesday.

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 3 C ahead of the storm.

Top Stories

Canada advances to women's hockey gold medal final, will face the U.S.

They were always headed here, the American and Canadian women. It was always gold or bust. One game, winner take all. All those qualifying tournaments and the two weeks of tuneup matches — including one...

1h ago

Shots fired near Queen and Portland, Toronto police say

Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired in the Queen and Portland streets area Monday afternoon. Officers were called to reports of a shooting near the intersection just before 5 p.m....

46m ago

Canada's Megan Oldham wins Olympic freeski big-air gold

Megan Oldham has won Canada's second gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The native of Parry Sound, Ont. captured gold in the women's freeski big air on Monday at Milano Cortina 2026. The event...

2h ago

Robert Duvall, Oscar-winning actor and 'Godfather' mainstay, dead at 95

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Duvall, the Oscar-winning actor of matchless versatility and dedication whose classic roles included the intrepid consigliere of the first two "Godfather" movies and the over-the-hill...

5h ago

