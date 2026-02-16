Freezing rain, snow expected in messy winter storm Wednesday across the GTA

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA ahead of a storm that could bring freezing rain and snow to the area.

The messy system moves in Wednesday morning bringing a risk of freezing rain for Toronto and the west end of the GTA with heavier ice accretion through the Dundalk highlands, where the ice will last longer.

Environment Canada says between five and 10 millimetres of ice-build-up is possible causing icy and slippery conditions.

Toronto will likely see a change over to snow early afternoon but it will be heavier north of the city. Toronto is looking at five to 10 cm of snow.

Easterly winds will be gusty so power outages are possible for those with heavy ice buildup, and visibility will be poor for the areas getting snow.

The storm is expected last through the evening commute.

The weather agency says there is still some uncertainty with how the wintry system will track so snowfall amounts and the areas affected could change ahead of Wednesday.

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 3 C ahead of the storm.