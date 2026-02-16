Toronto police searching for 80-year-old man missing from Scarborough area

Toronto police are searching for an 80-year-old man who went missing from Scarborough on Sunday.

Steven was last seen in the Sheppard Avenue and Birchmount Road area around 2:30 p.m. He was later seen walking on Birchmount Road, south of Ellesmere Road at 3:25 p.m.

He is described as five foot six inches with a slim build and short grey hair that is balding. He was last seen wearing a navy blue button-down style dress shirt, a navy blue fleece vest, blue jeans and grey running shoes with white soles.

Steven. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Officers say he has been diagnosed with dementia and takes medication so they are concerned for his safety. He is also not believed to be dressed for the cold.

Steven is believed to be on foot. He lives in the Scarborough area in a long term care home and he has gone missing before.

There will be increased police patrols in the area along with drone support to try and help find him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.