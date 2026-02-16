‘Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files’: William ‘Billy’ Neil

William Neil

By Fil Martino, 680 NewsRadio

Posted February 16, 2026 8:15 am.

It looked like a single vehicle crash at first, but it quickly turned into something more sinister – a homicide.

On February 14, 1992, 56-year-old William Neil left his auto shop in Westbrook, Ontario after receiving a phone call from an unknown person. He was found shot to death in his vehicle on a road near Kingston later that day.

His killer has eluded investigators for decades.

William’s sister-in-law Nancy Neil says he deserves justice.

“I think we all do. I know his sisters and his brother definitely would have liked an answer before they passed away, but they didn’t get it,” said Neil.

Detective Staff Sergeant Erin Thomas with the OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch says over the years this case has been reviewed and reinvestigated.

“Each thread of evidence that we have and that we’ve gathered has been re-examined sometimes more than once. Possible suspects have been re-evaluated at every stage and we still believe this case is solvable,” said Thomas.

This is one of the cases that will be featured on the new season of “Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files” podcast.

Episode 3 is now available on the Frequency Podcast Network or wherever you get your podcasts.

