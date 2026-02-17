Warner Bros reopens takeover talks with Paramount after receiving a waiver from Netflix

FILE - The Warner Bros. water tower is seen at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Calif., Dec. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Posted February 17, 2026 7:55 am.

Last Updated February 17, 2026 8:56 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Warner Bros. will reopen takeover talks with Paramount Skydance after receiving a seven-day waiver to do so from its preferred bidder, Netflix.

Warner Bros. said in a regulatory filing Tuesday that the waiver will allow it to discuss unresolved “deficiencies” in Paramount’s previous offers.

Warner Bros. Discovery now has until Monday to negotiate a possible transaction with Paramount Skydance.

“While we are confident that our transaction provides superior value and certainty, we recognize the ongoing distraction for WBD stockholders and the broader entertainment industry caused by PSKY’s antics,” Netflix said in a statement. “Accordingly, we granted WBD a narrow seven-day waiver of certain obligations under our merger agreement to allow them to engage with PSKY to fully and finally resolve this matter.”

Warner Bros. said Tuesday that its board still recommends unanimously that shareholders vote for the Netflix buyout.

Warner’s leadership consistently has backed the offer from Netflix. In December, Netflix agreed to buy Warner’s studio and streaming business for $72 billion — now in an all-cash transaction that the companies have said will speed up the path to a shareholder vote by April. Including debt, the enterprise value of the deal is about $83 billion, or $27.75 per share.

Unlike Netflix, Paramount wants to acquire Warner’s entire company — including networks like CNN and Discovery — and went straight to shareholders with all cash, $77.9 billion offer in December.

Warner Bros. has a special meeting scheduled for Friday, March 20. The company’s stock rose more than 2% before the market open on Tuesday.

Shares of Paramount Skydance climbed nearly 3%, while Netflix’s stock rose slightly.

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Canada wins gold medal in women's team pursuit speedskating event

Canada has defended its Olympic crown in women's team pursuit speedskating. Ivanie Blondin, Isabelle Weidemann and Valerie Maltais won the gold medal in Tuesday's final against the Netherlands. The...

breaking

8m ago

Freezing rain, snow expected in messy winter storm Wednesday across the GTA

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA ahead of a storm that could bring freezing rain and snow to the area. The messy system moves in Wednesday morning bringing...

14h ago

Family violence incident in North York leaves 3 in critical condition, 1 suspect in custody

Three people were rushed into emergency surgery on Tuesday with life-threatening injuries following what Toronto police describe as a family-related, violent stabbing incident in North York. Toronto...

updated

36m ago

Inflation ticks down to 2.3% in January amid lower gas prices: StatCan

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says lower prices at the pump and easing shelter inflation helped rein in the pressure facing consumers in January. The agency said Tuesday that the annual rate of inflation...

53m ago

