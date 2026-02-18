Canada captain Sidney Crosby injured, out of quarterfinal vs. Czechia

Team Canada has lost its captain.

Sidney Crosby left Wednesday’s quarterfinal against Czechia midway through the second period and will not return, Hockey Canada announced.

Crosby was crunched along the boards in the neutral zone by Czech defenceman Radko Gudas at centre ice and took another awkward hit along the boards later in the same shift before skating gingerly off the ice.

After chatting with a team doctor on the bench, Crosby made his way down the tunnel toward the dressing room with an apparent limp.

Crosby, the 2010 Olympic hero, had enjoyed a strong round-robin in Milan with two goals and four assists in three games.

The semifinals are set for Friday with the gold-medal game closing out competition at these Olympics on Sunday.