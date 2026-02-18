Canadian Tire reveals new AI platform for detecting consumer trends

TORONTO — Canadian Tire Corp. says a new platform it’s been developing with Microsoft will help the retailer’s staff better detect patterns in customer demand.

The platform will be used at Canadian Tire as well as the Mark’s and SportChek banners.

The retailers will use it to help identify trends, such as spring-thaw floods, back-to-school move-ins and new weekend fitness routines.

They will then use those insights to better co-ordinate inventory, product assortments, promotions, digital content and services.

When Canadian Tire piloted the tool recently, it identified more than 1,000 instances when the company could serve customers better and will begin applying those insights to its stores, online experiences and merchandise this year.

The platform was made with Microsoft Azure cloud computing software and is powered by the tech firm’s AI. It builds on another AI tool Canadian Tire already uses to help with pricing and promotions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CTC.A)

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press