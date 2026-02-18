CREA reports January home sales fell as southern Ontario was hit by huge winter storm

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted February 18, 2026 7:03 am.

Last Updated February 18, 2026 10:10 am.

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in January fell 16.2 per cent compared with a year earlier as southern Ontario was hit by a massive winter storm.

The association said 22,533 residential properties changed hands across the country last month, as January sales were also down 5.8 per cent compared with December 2025 on a seasonally adjusted basis.

CREA senior economist Shaun Cathcart said the drop was driven primarily by the Greater Golden Horseshoe and southwestern Ontario regions, suggesting the move was probably more about the storm than a downshift in demand.

“Notwithstanding the chilly start to the year, we continue to expect 2026 will ultimately be defined by pent-up demand from first-time buyers finally seeing a chance to enter the market,” he said in a press release.

Last month, the association said it expects national home sales to grow 5.1 per cent in 2026, marking a rebound from last year’s tariff-induced slowdown in the market.

BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic said the true test of the extent of the market rebound will come this spring.

“Many talk about pent-up demand given the lack of sales volume in 2025, but there’s probably also a significant amount of pent-up supply in the form of listings that were sitting and ultimately pulled after not selling,” he said in a research note.

“We’ll have a better indication when the market thaws out in early spring, but expect any pent-up demand to be at least equally met by pent-up listings.”

January’s drop in sales came as the number of newly listed properties rose 7.3 per cent on a month-over-month basis.

CREA said there were 140,680 properties listed for sale on all Canadian MLS systems at the end of January, up 4.5 per cent from a year earlier but 11.4 per cent below the long-term average for that time of year.

The national average sale price in January was $652,941, down 2.6 per cent from a year earlier. The association has projected the national average home price to rise 2.8 per cent on an annual basis this year to $698,881.

CREA’s home price index, which aims to represent the sale of typical homes, edged 0.9 per cent lower between December and January and was down 4.9 per cent on a year-over-year basis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2026.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

School bus cancellations spread across Toronto and the GTHA as winter storm disrupts morning commute

A strengthening winter storm has triggered widespread school bus cancellations across Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) on Wednesday, with multiple boards suspending transportation...

updated

3h ago

Winter storm warning issued for Toronto as freezing rain, ice pellets and snow expected Wednesday

A yellow winter storm warning has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA ahead of a storm that could bring freezing rain, ice pellets and snow to the area. Freezing rain warnings have also been...

52m ago

Man shot multiple times outside North York townhouse complex, police say

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot several times in the courtyard of a North York townhouse complex overnight, leaving him with potentially life‑threatening injuries. Emergency...

4h ago

Cineplex Cinemas Beaches closes its doors after decades in the community

Cineplex has permanently closed its Beaches theatre, ending a long run for a neighbourhood landmark that served generations of east‑end moviegoers. The multiplex screened its final films on Tuesday,...

1h ago

