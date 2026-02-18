‘Incredibly hard’: Lindsey Vonn’s dog died day after her devastating Olympic crash

Lindsey Vonn and her dog Leo. @lindseyvonn Instagram

By Michael Talbot

Posted February 18, 2026 11:47 am.

American downhill skier Lindsey Vonn may have broken her leg at the Olympics, but she’s also mending a broken heart after her beloved dog died just a day after her devastating crash on Feb. 8 at the Milan Cortina Winter Games.

Posting from the hospital where she’s undergoing further surgery on a complex tibial fracture in her left leg, the 41-year-old called her deceased dog Leo “her first love.”

“This has been an incredibly hard few days,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Probably the hardest of my life. I still have not come to terms that he is gone.”

Vonn said Leo’s health took a turn on the day she crashed.

“The day I crashed, so did Leo,” she wrote. “He had been recently diagnosed with lung cancer (he survived lymphoma a year and a half ago), but now his heart was failing him. He was in pain, and his body could no longer keep up with his strong mind.”

“As I layed in my hospital bed the day after my crash, we said goodbye to my big boy.”

Vonn said Leo’s death, combined with her Olympic heartbreak, has taken a toll.

“I had lost so much that meant something to me in such a short amount of time. I can’t believe it.”

“There will never be another Leo. He will always be my first love.”

The fact that Vonn was even able to compete on Sunday was a testament to her will and determination.

Just days before the Games got underway, she ruptured her ACL in a crash. Despite the injury, she said, “I will do everything in my power to be in the starting gate.”

She fulfilled that vow, but moments after her run began, she clipped a gate with her shoulder and crashed hard, screaming in pain as medical personnel rushed to help her.

President of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, Johan Eliasch, called the crash “tragic” but added “it’s ski racing,” alluding to the sport’s inherent risks.

“I can only say thank you for what she has done for our sport,” he said, “because this race has been the talk of the games and it’s put our sport in the best possible light.”

With files from The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Doug Ford and Olivia Chow say governments will help fund resurrection of Taste of the Danforth

It was in 2023 when the GreekTown on the Danforth BIA announced it was cancelled the Taste of the Danforth as of 2024 due to cost pressures.

1h ago

Messy winter storm hits the GTA: freezing rain, ice pellets and snow

A messy winter storm hitting southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), is bringing a mix of ice pellets and heavy snow to some areas and freezing rain elsewhere in the region. Toronto...

1m ago

Province will not commit to opening date on new subway line in Toronto

The province will not commit to an opening date for the new subway line currently under construction in Toronto. But Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay says they plan to open the Ontario Line by the early...

39m ago

Tim Hortons brings back physical version of 'Roll Up The Rim'

Tim Hortons is bringing back the physical Roll Up The Rim cups for its annual contest starting next week. The company announced Wednesday that the 2026 edition of the contest will launch on Feb. 23,...

2h ago

Top Stories

Doug Ford and Olivia Chow say governments will help fund resurrection of Taste of the Danforth

It was in 2023 when the GreekTown on the Danforth BIA announced it was cancelled the Taste of the Danforth as of 2024 due to cost pressures.

1h ago

Messy winter storm hits the GTA: freezing rain, ice pellets and snow

A messy winter storm hitting southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), is bringing a mix of ice pellets and heavy snow to some areas and freezing rain elsewhere in the region. Toronto...

1m ago

Province will not commit to opening date on new subway line in Toronto

The province will not commit to an opening date for the new subway line currently under construction in Toronto. But Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay says they plan to open the Ontario Line by the early...

39m ago

Tim Hortons brings back physical version of 'Roll Up The Rim'

Tim Hortons is bringing back the physical Roll Up The Rim cups for its annual contest starting next week. The company announced Wednesday that the 2026 edition of the contest will launch on Feb. 23,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:36
GTHA under messy mix of freezing rain, snow

Toronto and the GTA are under a yellow winter storm warning as a messy weather system brings freezing rain, ice pellets and snow to the area.

2h ago

2:08
One person dead after North York apartment fire

One person has died after officials say they were pulled from their burning unit in a high-rise near Jane and Finch. Michelle Mackey has community reaction.

16h ago

2:18
Optometrists see surge in dry eye patients

Optometrists say they are seeing a growing number of patients who report having dry eyes. Erica Natividad with what's behind the surge and how you can prevent the potentially painful condition.

19h ago

3:05
Icy winter storm headed for the GTA Wednesday

A yellow winter storm warning is in effect ahead of a messy system that will bring ice and snow to the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

18h ago

2:58
Premier Ford faces backlash for changes to OSAP

Premier Ford is suggesting some students are taking advantage of OSAP as he faces backlash for capping grants at 25%. As Tina Yazdani reports, he contends bigger loans will hold students accountable.

19h ago

More Videos