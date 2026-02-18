Mark Zuckerberg set to testify in watershed social media trial

FILE - Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during an event at the Biohub Imaging Institute in Redwood City, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

By Kaitlyn Huamani And Barbara Ortutay, The Associated Press

Posted February 18, 2026 1:01 am.

Last Updated February 18, 2026 5:41 am.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mark Zuckerberg will testify in an unprecedented social media trial that questions whether Meta’s platforms deliberately addict and harm children.

Meta’s CEO is expected to answer tough questions on Wednesday from attorneys representing a now 20-year-old woman identified by the initials KGM, who claims her early use of social media addicted her to the technology and exacerbated depression and suicidal thoughts. Meta Platforms and Google’s YouTube are the two remaining defendants in the case, which TikTok and Snap have settled.

Zuckerberg has testified in other trials and answered questions from Congress about youth safety on Meta’s platforms, and he apologized to families at that hearing whose lives had been upended by tragedies they believed were because of social media. This trial, though, marks the first time Zuckerberg will answer similar questions in front of a jury. and, again, bereaved parents are expected to be in the limited courtroom seats available to the public.

The case, along with two others, has been selected as a bellwether trial, meaning its outcome could impact how thousands of similar lawsuits against social media companies would play out.

A Meta spokesperson said the company strongly disagrees with the allegations in the lawsuit and said they are “confident the evidence will show our longstanding commitment to supporting young people.”

One of Meta’s attorneys, Paul Schmidt, said in his opening statement that the company is not disputing that KGM experienced mental health struggles, but rather that Instagram played a substantial factor in those struggles. He pointed to medical records that showed a turbulent home life, and both he and an attorney representing YouTube argue she turned to their platforms as a coping mechanism or a means of escaping her mental health struggles.

Zuckerberg’s testimony comes a week after that of Adam Mosseri, the head of Meta’s Instagram, who said in the courtroom that he disagrees with the idea that people can be clinically addicted to social media platforms. Mosseri maintained that Instagram works hard to protect young people using the service, and said it’s “not good for the company, over the long run, to make decisions that profit for us but are poor for people’s well-being.”

Much of Mosseri’s questioning from the plaintiff’s lawyer, Mark Lanier, centered on cosmetic filters on Instagram that changed people’s appearance — a topic that Lanier is sure to revisit with Zuckerberg. He is also expected to face questions about Instagram’s algorithm, the infinite nature of Meta’ feeds and other features the plaintiffs argue are designed to get users hooked.

Meta is also facing a separate trial in New Mexico that began last week.

Kaitlyn Huamani And Barbara Ortutay, The Associated Press



Top Stories

School bus cancellations spread across Toronto and the GTHA as winter storm disrupts morning commute

A strengthening winter storm has triggered widespread school bus cancellations across Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) on Wednesday, with multiple boards suspending transportation...

updated

2m ago

Winter storm warning issued for Toronto as freezing rain, ice pellets and snow expected Wednesday

A yellow winter storm warning has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA ahead of a storm that could bring freezing rain, ice pellets and snow to the area. Freezing rain warnings have also been...

updated

1h ago

Man shot multiple times outside North York townhouse complex, police say

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot several times in the courtyard of a North York townhouse complex overnight, leaving him with potentially life‑threatening injuries. Emergency...

1h ago

Person dies in Jane and Finch apartment fire

One person is dead after being pulled from a two-alarm fire at a high-rise apartment building near Jane and Finch Tuesday. Emergency services were called to the building on Needle Firway just after...

8h ago

