Prime Minister Carney returning to B.C. one week after mass shooting

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks while attending a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting, in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted February 18, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 18, 2026 5:43 am.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is returning to B.C. today less than a week after he attended a vigil honouring the victims of a mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

While in B.C., the prime minister will attend a Liberal Party fundraiser at a private residence in Vancouver, with tickets costing $1,775.

Carney’s itinerary says he will be in Richmond, B.C., to celebrate Lunar New Year with community members and will later tour an affordable housing project.

The Prime Minister’s Office says he is not expected to make any new announcements while in B.C.

Carney travelled to Tumbler Ridge last week with other party leaders for a vigil days after 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar killed eight people before killing herself; victims included five students and a teacher’s aide at the local high school, as well as her mother and half-brother.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Carney is not planning to return to Tumbler Ridge during this week’s visit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2026.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

