Tim Hortons brings back physical version of ‘Roll Up The Rim’

Tim Hortons has pledged to make this years Roll Up the Rim contest greener with reusable cups. In previous years, the contest has led to millions of single-use cups being disposed of. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 18, 2026 10:42 am.

Last Updated February 18, 2026 10:58 am.

Tim Hortons is bringing back the physical Roll Up The Rim cups for its annual contest starting next week.

The company announced Wednesday that the 2026 edition of the contest will launch on Feb. 23, marking the 40th anniversary of the promotion.

The return of the classic paper cup reveal comes after years of digital‑only play, a shift that began during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tim Hortons said strong customer feedback prompted the decision to bring back the original format alongside the app‑based version.

The physical roll will remain a permanent part of future contests, the Canadian company confirmed.

“For decades, Canadians looked forward every spring to Rolling Up The Rim of their coffee cups at Tims,” said Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons, in the announcement. “We were reminded how important this iconic Tims tradition is for our guests… and not just for this year, but for years to come.”

Related:

The contest will run from Feb. 23 to March 22, with cup rolls available while supplies last. Digital rolls can be earned through the Tims app, Tims Rewards purchases, mobile orders, reusable cup use, and Tims at Home products.

Tim Hortons says more than 30 million prizes will be available this year, including, but not limited to, one of seven 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz electric vehicles and all-inclusive vacations.

Customers can play in two ways, through cup rolls (traditional hot beverage cups with a physical rim reveal, available while supplies last) and digital rolls; Earned through eligible purchases scanned with Tims Rewards, mobile orders, reusable cup use, and Tims at Home products bought in‑store or through participating grocery retailers.

All digital rolls must be revealed by April 3, 2026, and major cup prizes must be claimed by May 4, 2026. The contest is open to Canadian residents aged 13 and older (14-plus in Quebec).

Maple Ridge, BC, Canada – Apr 17, 2011: A winning cup from the Tim Horton’s ‘RRRoll Up The Rim To Win’ contest.
