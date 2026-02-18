Messy winter storm hits the GTA: freezing rain, ice pellets and snow

A messy winter storm hitting southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), is bringing a mix of ice pellets and heavy snow to some areas and freezing rain elsewhere in the region.

Toronto and the GTA are under a yellow winter storm warning while areas to the west of the city are under a freezing rain warning.

“Icy and slippery conditions due to a mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain,” Environment Canada states in its warning, adding that the evening commute will be affected.

A mixture of freezing rain, ice pellets and snow are expected to continue for some areas of the GTA, including Toronto, Mississauga, and Brampton.

Toronto is looking at five to 10 centimetres of snow and ice pellets combined.

Higher snowfall totals could be in store for northern York and Durham regions, where 10-15 centimetres of snow is possible.

The west end of the GTHA could see a prolonged freezing rain threat.

The system is expected to slowly taper off after about 8 p.m. on Wednesday. However, a risk of freezing drizzle will linger in some spots late evening and overnight.

Easterly winds will be gusting up to 60 kilometres per hour, so power outages are possible for those with heavy ice buildup, and visibility will be poor for the areas getting snow.

The incoming story had triggered widespread school bus cancellations across Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) on Wednesday, with multiple boards suspending transportation as freezing rain, snow, and icy roads create hazardous conditions for the morning commute.