Canada’s Cassie Sharpe suffers crash in qualifying, removed on sled

Canada's Cassie Sharpe crashes during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (Gregory Bull/AP)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted February 19, 2026 3:42 pm.

Last Updated February 19, 2026 4:23 pm.

A scary scene unfolded on Thursday in Livigno.

Canadian Cassie Sharpe was removed from the ski halfpipe qualifier on a sled after taking a hard fall during her second run at Milano Cortina 2026.

Sharpe waved to the crowd she was removed from the hill.

She scored 88.25 points to sit third after the qualifying runs, meaning she will ski in the final if she is healthy. The medal round is scheduled for Saturday, giving Sharpe about 48 hours to recover.

The Canadian Olympic Committee issued a statement, saying she was in stable condition and being evaluated by medical staff.

Sharpe, the 33-year-old from Comox, B.C., is a two-time Olympic medallist, including gold in 2018 and silver in 2022.

She took a two-year break after Beijing, becoming a mom, before returning to competition.

