Cuban families receive ‘Made in Mexico’ essentials as crisis worsens

HAVANA (AP) — Guillermo Beltrán walked away with two heavy bags on Thursday, each containing an essential haul — rice, beans, amaranth and crackers — complemented by a bottle of oil, large cans of sardines and canned peaches. Every label carried the same simple phrase “Made in Mexico.”

Beltrán, a 70-year-old Cuban father of two, was one of several hundred recipients of Mexican humanitarian assistance, ordered by President Claudia Sheinbaum in support of the island nation as it faces blackouts and severe fuel shortages worsened by a U.S oil embargo.

“I feel very grateful,” said Beltrán. “The Mexican president should be praised to the skies for showing such concern and courage.”

Two Mexican Navy ships laden with humanitarian aid docked in Cuba last week, two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on countries that sell oil to the island, deepening an already severe economic and energy crisis in the Caribbean nation.

The ships brought about 800 tons of goods, and another 1,500 tons of powdered milk and beans are expected to be loaded in the coming days.

The Cuban government said the aid will support vulnerable families with underweight children or elderly members in Havana and the provinces of Mayabeque and Artemisa. Earlier this week, state television aired footage of the supplies arriving at bodegas — the state-run shops that distribute basic goods to citizens through a national ration book system.

The bags received by Beltrán were taken directly to his home by the manager of his neighborhood bodega in Havana.

“People are very grateful for these donations,” Roberto Román, the 28-year-old manager, told The Associated Press. He is responsible for 1,780 customers, distributed among 850 families.

The economic crisis gripping Cuba since 2020 has been compounded by intensified U.S. sanctions aimed at forcing a change in the island’s political model. These pressures led to critical shortages and severe blackouts that peaked in early 2026.

Cuba relied heavily on oil shipments from Venezuela that were halted when the U.S. attacked the South American country in early January and arrested its leader.

Because Cuba produces only 40% of its required fuel, it remains highly vulnerable to external blockades. While strong allies like Russia and China have condemned the U.S. measures, their support has remained largely symbolic thus far.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Andrea Rodríguez, The Associated Press









