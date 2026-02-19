Man arrested, another wanted in 13 alleged break and enters in Milton

A man is in custody, and another suspect is wanted in connection with a series of break-and-enters that have occurred at Milton homes over the last year.

Halton police say the town experienced a spike in residential break-and-enters through 2025, most of which happened at night and targeted homes on trail spaces and green space corridors.

An investigation revealed the suspects had allegedly exploited these access points and avoided detection by using e-scooters, which allowed them to move quickly and quietly.

The suspects would allegedly enter the backyards by jumping fences, smashing back doors, and ransacking homes to find high-value items, mostly jewelry and gold.

They would then get back on the e-scooters before returning to a nearby getaway vehicle. The suspect vehicle is described as a 2021 white Ford Explorer Police Interceptor model.

On Feb 17, investigators executed multiple search warrants in Mississauga and seized numerous pieces of jewelry, trail cameras, and electronic devices believed to have been used to watch and target homes.

Abliamit Ziiadinoz, 29, is facing 26 charges in connection with 13 residential break-and-enters that occurred in Halton Region between September and December 2025.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

A second suspect is still outstanding, and anyone with information about him is asked to contact the police.

The total value of the items stolen is reported to be over $400,000 on top of property damage to the affected homes.

Police are still in the process of contacting victims and returning their property.

Jewelry and valuables stolen in multiple break-and-enters in Milton. HANDOUT/Halton Regional Police

“We have been experiencing a recurring surge of residential break-and-enters tied to organized Eastern European theft groups and organized Latin American theft groups involved in what we refer to as ‘crime tourism,'” said Det. Sgt. Kevin Magee in a press release from Halton police.

Investigators believe Ziiadinov and the second unidentified suspect are allegedly responsible for more break-and-enters in Milton and surrounding communities.

“These groups are known to take advantage of the extended hours of darkness during the fall and winter months. Organized property crime has a significant impact on neighbourhood safety and residents’ sense of security. We remain committed to holding offenders accountable and disrupting the organized groups responsible for these crimes,” added Magee.