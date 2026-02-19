Man arrested, another wanted in 13 alleged break and enters in Milton

Abliamit Ziiadinoz (left) has been arrested in connection to a series of break and enters. Another suspect (right) is wanted in the same investigation. HANDOUT/Halton Regional Police

By Meredith Bond

Posted February 19, 2026 1:46 pm.

A man is in custody, and another suspect is wanted in connection with a series of break-and-enters that have occurred at Milton homes over the last year.

Halton police say the town experienced a spike in residential break-and-enters through 2025, most of which happened at night and targeted homes on trail spaces and green space corridors.

An investigation revealed the suspects had allegedly exploited these access points and avoided detection by using e-scooters, which allowed them to move quickly and quietly.

The suspects would allegedly enter the backyards by jumping fences, smashing back doors, and ransacking homes to find high-value items, mostly jewelry and gold.

They would then get back on the e-scooters before returning to a nearby getaway vehicle. The suspect vehicle is described as a 2021 white Ford Explorer Police Interceptor model.

On Feb 17, investigators executed multiple search warrants in Mississauga and seized numerous pieces of jewelry, trail cameras, and electronic devices believed to have been used to watch and target homes.

Abliamit Ziiadinoz, 29, is facing 26 charges in connection with 13 residential break-and-enters that occurred in Halton Region between September and December 2025.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

A second suspect is still outstanding, and anyone with information about him is asked to contact the police.

The total value of the items stolen is reported to be over $400,000 on top of property damage to the affected homes.

Police are still in the process of contacting victims and returning their property.

Jewelry and valuables stolen in multiple break and enters in Milton.
Jewelry and valuables stolen in multiple break-and-enters in Milton. HANDOUT/Halton Regional Police

“We have been experiencing a recurring surge of residential break-and-enters tied to organized Eastern European theft groups and organized Latin American theft groups involved in what we refer to as ‘crime tourism,'” said Det. Sgt. Kevin Magee in a press release from Halton police.

Investigators believe Ziiadinov and the second unidentified suspect are allegedly responsible for more break-and-enters in Milton and surrounding communities.

“These groups are known to take advantage of the extended hours of darkness during the fall and winter months. Organized property crime has a significant impact on neighbourhood safety and residents’ sense of security. We remain committed to holding offenders accountable and disrupting the organized groups responsible for these crimes,” added Magee.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

U.S. beats Canada 2-1 in overtime to claim gold in women's hockey

The United States is the Olympic champion in women's hockey after a late comeback against Canada. Megan Keller scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the Americans, who won 2-1 after trailing...

15m ago

'This was targeted': Search for suspects after Markham fencing coach attacked

A well-known and decorated fencing athlete, who is now a coach at a York fencing school, is speaking out after being attacked and sent to the hospital in Markham. Laurent Couderc, originally from...

1h ago

Former Prince Andrew arrested and held for hours on suspicion of misconduct over ties to Epstein

LONDON (AP) — The former Prince Andrew was arrested and held for hours by British police Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office related to his links to Jeffrey Epstein, an extraordinary...

18m ago

Man, 33, seriously injured in Queen West stabbing

Police are searching for at least one suspect after a man was stabbed in the Queen West neighbourhood on Thursday. Investigators were called to a building in the Queen Street West and Bathurst Street...

1h ago

Top Stories

U.S. beats Canada 2-1 in overtime to claim gold in women's hockey

The United States is the Olympic champion in women's hockey after a late comeback against Canada. Megan Keller scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the Americans, who won 2-1 after trailing...

15m ago

'This was targeted': Search for suspects after Markham fencing coach attacked

A well-known and decorated fencing athlete, who is now a coach at a York fencing school, is speaking out after being attacked and sent to the hospital in Markham. Laurent Couderc, originally from...

1h ago

Former Prince Andrew arrested and held for hours on suspicion of misconduct over ties to Epstein

LONDON (AP) — The former Prince Andrew was arrested and held for hours by British police Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office related to his links to Jeffrey Epstein, an extraordinary...

18m ago

Man, 33, seriously injured in Queen West stabbing

Police are searching for at least one suspect after a man was stabbed in the Queen West neighbourhood on Thursday. Investigators were called to a building in the Queen Street West and Bathurst Street...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:33
Former Prince Andrew arrested in U.K. over ties to Epstein

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Prince, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

3h ago

2:51
Freezing drizzle will keep things icy overnight

Freezing rain will continue through the night leading to some icy conditions on the roadways and sidewalks. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

21h ago

2:56
Taste of the Danforth set to return this summer

The Taste of the Danforth, a longtime beloved festival celebrating Greek food and culture in Toronto, is set to return later this year, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

21h ago

2:07
Province won’t commit to 2031 opening of Ontario Line

As construction gets underway on the raised stretch of the Ontario Line, Metrolinx refused to commit to a 2031 opening. Tina Yazdani reports.

22h ago

1:55
Zuckerberg testifies at tech addiction trial

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has testified in a landmark trial against Meta and YouTube. Karin Caifa looks at the courtroom claims that the companies have deliberately made their apps addictive.

23h ago

More Videos