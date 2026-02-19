NDP leadership candidates to square off in final debate

The NDP leadership debate stage is photographed in Montreal on Thursday, November 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted February 19, 2026 2:00 pm.

Last Updated February 19, 2026 3:40 pm.

OTTAWA — With just over one month before the final vote, the five NDP leadership candidates are in the Vancouver area Thursday for the second and final party-organized debate of the leadership race.

This English language debate follows a French language debate in Montreal late last year that also was held predominantly in English.

Dockworker union leader Rob Ashton, social worker Tanille Johnston, documentarian Avi Lewis, Alberta MP Heather McPherson and organic farmer Tony McQuail are competing for the leadership.

Veteran broadcast journalist Hannah Thibedeau will moderate the debate, which is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET. There will be no in-studio audience.

The debate is scheduled to last 90 minutes and questions will revolve around seven themes: economic insecurity and national sovereignty, the future of the NDP, rebuilding the party, foreign affairs and humanitarian aid, energy and the environment, health care, and public services.

The race will be decided through a ranked ballot vote.

The next NDP leader will be announced on March 29 during the party’s convention in Winnipeg.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

