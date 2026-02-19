Sarah McLachlan, Allison Russell to toast Joni Mitchell at the Junos

The Juno Awards are doubling down on emerging stars and enduring talent for this year’s broadcast.

Breakout country artist Cameron Whitcomb will perform at the 55th annual show, while acclaimed singer-songwriters Sarah McLachlan and Allison Russell will deliver a musical salute to folk icon Joni Mitchell.

Organizers have confirmed Mitchell is set to attend the Junos to accept a lifetime achievement award. The 82-year-old Canadian artist is coming off her 11th Grammy win after taking home best historical album earlier this month.

The British Columbia-based Whitcomb is among this year’s top Juno nominees with five nods, alongside Justin Bieber and Tate McRae, who lead with six each, and The Weeknd, who also has five.

This Junos will take place March 29 in Hamilton and air live on CBC TV and CBC Gem.

Whitcomb — whose nominations include album of the year and single of the year — told The Canadian Press last month he’s “grateful” to see his name alongside this year’s leading contenders.

“It’s pretty gnarly. I think it just solidifies it in my folks’ minds … and a lot of people’s minds. Just like: ‘Damn, I’m there now.'”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press



