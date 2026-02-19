Search warrants in Oakville net loaded gun, cocaine: police

Items allegedly seized by police during search warrants in Oakville on Wednesday. Toronto police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted February 19, 2026 8:34 pm.

Toronto police say they seized a loaded gun and a large amount of cocaine after search warrants were executed in Oakville.

Officers from the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force searched a vehicle and residence in the Trafalgar Road and Upper Middle Road area on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 as part of a gun investigation.

During the searches they allegedly found a loaded Glock handgun with a drum magazine and ammunition, and a large quantity of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Two suspects were arrested.

Zari Ashman and Brooke Bonazza, both aged 27 of Oakville, face various weapons charges, as well as possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

