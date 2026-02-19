York regional police chief retiring this summer

York Regional Police chief Jim MacSween attends a press conference at the York Regional Police Headquarters in Aurora, Ont., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Michael Talbot

Posted February 19, 2026 4:43 pm.

Last Updated February 19, 2026 4:47 pm.

York Regional Police Chief, Jim MacSween, announced on Thursday that he will be retiring this summer, ending his six-year tenure as the region’s top cop.

“Today, I announced that I have made the decision to retire as Chief of York Regional Police, effective June 26, 2026,” he wrote.

“It has been the greatest honour of my career to lead the dedicated members of York Regional Police, who put the professionalism, compassion and commitment to public safety into action every day.”

MacSween, whose policing career spans 37 years, said he was retiring “with immense gratitude and pride.”

His attention will now shift to assuring a seamless transition for the next chief, he added.

The York Regional Police Service Board congratulated him, saying he “served our community with integrity, professionalism and a steadfast commitment to public safety.”

MacSween assumed the role of Chief of Police on May 1, 2020, after previous roles in the Criminal Investigations, Community Services and Training and Education Bureaus, as well as the Hold-Up Unit.

The Board cited his many accomplishments in policing and public service, saying “he served in command of two police districts, Operational Command, and eventually as deputy chief overseeing the Support Branch.

“During his time as chief, MacSween served as president of the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police, chair of the Canadian Police Knowledge Network and the St. John Ambulance Board of Directors, and as a board member for Special Olympics Ontario.”

