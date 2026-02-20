Canadian skier Brendan Mackay wins bronze in halfpipe

Talk about a dramatic finish.

Canada’s Brendan Mackay won bronze in the Olympic men’s freeski halfpipe on the final run of the competition on Friday.

Mackay, 28, struggled badly on his first two runs before nailing his third for a score of 91.00 points.

That was two points better than American Nick Goepper, who had a scary crash on his final run.

It is the 17th medal for Canada at Milano Cortina 2026 (four gold, five silver, eight bronze).