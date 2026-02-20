Canadian skier Brendan Mackay wins bronze in halfpipe

Canada's Brendan Mackay (4) competes in his second run during the men's freeski halfpipe final at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Livigno, Italy on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Meredith Bond

Posted February 20, 2026 3:00 pm.

Last Updated February 20, 2026 3:23 pm.

Talk about a dramatic finish.

Canada’s Brendan Mackay won bronze in the Olympic men’s freeski halfpipe on the final run of the competition on Friday.

Mackay, 28, struggled badly on his first two runs before nailing his third for a score of 91.00 points.

That was two points better than American Nick Goepper, who had a scary crash on his final run.

It is the 17th medal for Canada at Milano Cortina 2026 (four gold, five silver, eight bronze).

Defiant Trump says 10 per cent global tariff coming after Supreme Court ruling

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order to impose a 10 per cent global tariff after the Supreme Court struck down his use of an emergency legal tool to realign global trade.

56m ago

MacKinnon power play winner sends Canada into gold medal hockey final

Team Canada will play for a medal Sunday, and it's the good one. Whew.  Albeit playing without the injured Sidney Crosby, the still-stacked all-star squad fell down early to the pesky Team

2h ago

Two Toronto Catholic school teachers on leave amid anti-Black racism allegations

The Toronto Catholic District School Board says it has placed two high school teachers on leave following allegations they exchanged racist messages using a school social media page.

1h ago

Daily Recap: Canada's results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Position ranked by total medals won. Click here for more Winter Games coverage Olympics Day 14: February 20, 2026 BOBSLEIGH Women's two man: Cynthia Appiah/Dawn Richardson Wilson,

0m ago

