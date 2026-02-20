TTC streetcar driver injured after collision near Trinity Bellwoods Park

A streetcar driver was injured after a collision with another vehicle near Trinity Bellwoods Park.

Toronto police were called to Dundas Street West and Beatrice Street around 9:30 a.m. for reports of a crash between a TTC streetcar and a truck.

The streetcar driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The other driver remained on the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Delays were reported in the area as drivers were being redirected away from the collision, but normal traffic has resumed.