TTC streetcar driver injured after collision near Trinity Bellwoods Park

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted February 20, 2026 11:42 am.

A streetcar driver was injured after a collision with another vehicle near Trinity Bellwoods Park.

Toronto police were called to Dundas Street West and Beatrice Street around 9:30 a.m. for reports of a crash between a TTC streetcar and a truck.

The streetcar driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The other driver remained on the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Delays were reported in the area as drivers were being redirected away from the collision, but normal traffic has resumed.

Top Stories

MacKinnon power play winner sends Canada into gold medal hockey final

Team Canada will play for a medal Sunday, and it’s the good one. Whew.  Albeit playing without the injured Sidney Crosby, the still-stacked all-star squad fell down early to the pesky Team...

1m ago

Canadian leaders warn of ongoing trade threat after U.S. Supreme Court strikes down Trump tariffs

Canadian labour leaders and government officials are reacting with caution after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down former President Donald Trump's sweeping global tariffs, calling the ruling a legal setback...

1h ago

Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs, upending central plank of economic agenda

The Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's far-reaching global tariffs on Friday, handing him a significant loss on an issue crucial to his economic agenda. The 6-3 decision...

1h ago

Over 10,000 residents without power in Vaughan

More than 10,000 residents are without power in Vaughan due to a fire affecting equipment, according to Alectra Utilities. The outage started just after 11:30 a.m. on Friday and the time of restoration...

2m ago

